One suspect arrested, seven others flee after suspected stock theft in Free State

Seven people suspected of stock theft managed to flee on foot from police after the bakkie they were travelling in was stopped at Winburg in the Free State.



Police were following up on information regarding a stock theft in progress on a farm in Virginia on Friday evening at around 20:00.

"A bakkie with a canopy was spotted travelling from the farm, in the direction of Linabo Bridge," said police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng.

"The bakkie was followed until the Aldam/Virginia/Winburg crossing where it was stopped, and seven suspects jumped out of the bakkie, running in different directions into the bushes."

Police, however, managed to arrest the 43-year-old driver for "possession of presumably suspect stolen stock".

Police said two slaughtered sheep and eight goat carcasses were found on the bakkie.

Thakeng said:

He [the driver] could not provide SAPS members with necessary documents to be in possession of the stock.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Virginia Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Acting District Commissioner of Lejweleputswa, Brigadier Mzondi Mojafi applauded the joint venture to ensure that the suspect, along with the stolen sheep and goats, was seized.

Thakeng said he "further appreciated residents of Virginia for trusting the police with information".