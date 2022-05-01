One suspect dead, three arrested after high-speed chase and shootout in JHB

After noticing and approaching a suspicious-looking vehicle in Westbury, police officers launched a high-speed chase and shootout that left one suspect dead and three others arrested.

While on patrol, Sophiatown police officers came across maroon-coloured Audi Q5 on Sunday.

According to police, one of the occupants in the Audi opened fire on police as their vehicle drew closer.

The Audi then sped off towards Florida.

“The high-speed chase ended at the corner of Nadine and Albertina Sisulu in Florida when the Audi came to a stop after a tyre burst,” police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said.

“The suspects tried to shoot their way out, but the police retaliated.”

ALSO READ | North West man, 40, beaten to death after being accused of stealing money

“Three suspects were arrested. One managed to flee on foot while the other was declared dead on the scene. SAPS members did not sustain any injuries,” Muridili added.

Police seized one firearm from the suspects, which was discovered to have been stolen in De Deur in January.

“It will be sent for ballistic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine whether it has been used in other violent crimes.”

Muridili said the arrested suspects would also be profiled to determine whether they have been involved in other serious and violent crimes.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing charges including attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.





Did you know you can listen to articles?for access to this exciting feature and more.