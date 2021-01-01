1h ago

add bookmark

One suspect injured during shootout with metro police in Katlehong

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was wounded during a shootout with EMPD officers.
A man was wounded during a shootout with EMPD officers.
iStock
  • Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers were accosted by three men in Katlehong during the early hours of Thursday morning.
  • One suspect was wounded in a shootout and arrested, while the other two managed to flee.
  • Officers recovered an illegal firearm and a stolen vehicle.

Following a shootout with three men during the early hours of Thursday morning, leaving one of the suspects wounded, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers recovered a stolen vehicle and a 9mm pistol.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said metro police officers approached three suspicious men standing next to two motor vehicles on the corner of Zoro and Sponono Street in Katlehong, Extension 2.

The men then opened fire on police before fleeing on foot in different directions.

"EMPD officers retaliated and during the exchange of gunfire a suspect in his mid-30s was shot and wounded," Mokheseng said.

The two other men got away.

According to Mokheseng, one of the vehicles at the crime scene was a maroon Opel Corsa bakkie, which was reported stolen earlier in the evening, and the VW Golf parked next to it was allegedly the getaway vehicle used.

"Both motor vehicles were impounded and taken to Van Ryn's Deep [Benoni police yard] for safekeeping."

"One of the 9mm pistols, which was used by the offenders, was uncovered with an emptied magazine next to the injured suspect."

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He is expected to appear in court as soon as he is discharged from hospital, where he is under police guard.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ekurhulenikatlehongcrime
Lottery
Perfect end to the year for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 12406 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10604 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4069 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.59
(-1.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.00)
Gold
1896.60
(+0.11)
Silver
26.33
(+0.17)
Platinum
1069.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
51.72
(+0.33)
Palladium
2453.49
(+0.20)
All Share
59408.68
(-0.38)
Top 40
54379.58
(-0.43)
Financial 15
12060.27
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
77900.52
(-0.33)
Resource 10
57575.52
(-0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo