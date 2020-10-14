One suspect killed in shootout during robbery at Joburg store

1h ago

One suspect was killed in a shootout with security guards.
iStock
  • Police and private security pounced on the robbers while they were on their way out of the store.
  • A shootout ensued and the suspects fled on foot and in vehicles, while one was killed. 
  • According to police, about eight suspects were involved in the robbery and a bystander was shot. 

A suspect was killed on Wednesday during a shootout after police and private security responded to an armed robbery at a store in Westonaria, Johannesburg. 

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, it is alleged that about eight suspects had entered the store around 10:40 and held employees and customers at gunpoint, before robbing them of their cellphones and undisclosed amounts of money. 

Two suspects were arrested and two unlicenced firearms were recovered. The third suspect was killed during the shootout with security guards, Masondo said. 

The robbers were confronted by the security response team while they were on their way out of the store. A shootout then ensued. 

One suspect was killed, while others fled on foot and in at least three getaway cars, Masondo added. 

"With the assistance of community members and employees of the chain store, one of the suspects who ran into a nearby shop was arrested. 

"Police responding to the incident arrested the second suspect a street away from the crime scene and he was found with an unlicenced firearm," he said. 

READ | Joburg woman, 68, survives attempted hijacking and kidnapping as shootout ensued

A bystander was shot in the lower body during the shootout and was taken to hospital in a serious condition. 

Masondo said a manhunt was underway for the suspects who remained at large. 

The suspects are believed to be driving a white Nissan Almera, a grey Hyundai Accent and a grey Toyota Quest. 

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is requested  to contact Crime Stop or go to their nearest police station. 

Masondo said the arrested suspects would be charged with business robbery, attempted murder, and possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition. 

