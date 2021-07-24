One suspected robber killed, four arrested after high-speed chase and shootout with Limpopo cops

One person was killed during a high speed chase between police and armed robbers near Groblersdal in Limpopo.

Police received a tip-off about a planned business robbery and followed up.

Four suspects, who included a police constable, were arrested after the foiled robbery.

One person has died and four were arrested following a shootout during a foiled robbery outside Groblersdal in Limpopo on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said those arrested included a constable stationed at the Mahwelereng police station.

"Police received information about the suspects travelling in two motor vehicles who were intending to rob one of the businesses in the Leewfontein area. A snap operation comprising the Limpopo Tracking Team, Limpopo Provincial Investigating Unit, Pretoria Airwing and Motetema detectives was activated to track down the suspects."

The armed robbers had already entered the business premises on Friday afternoon when the police arrived. After spotting the officers, they got into two vehicles and sped off in different directions, said Mojapelo.

"A high-speed car chase ensued and the occupants of one of the vehicles that took the direction of Mapyane allegedly started shooting at police members who returned fire. The said vehicle came to a stop and two injured suspects were immediately arrested. One of them was identified as a police constable stationed at Mahwelereng police station. The third suspect was found fatally wounded."

READ HERE | IPID probing after man shot dead by cops during high-speed chase in Cape Town

The second vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was cornered near Groblersdal and two suspects were arrested. Two firearms were confiscated during the arrests.

The suspects, aged between 34 and 36, are expected to appear before the Motetema Magistrate's Court soon on charges of business robbery, murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, and reckless and negligent driving.