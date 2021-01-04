One woman killed as almost 40 farmworkers flung off the back of a truck in crash near Worcester

A woman died, and at least 13 people were injured, when the open truck they were travelling on crashed near Worcester.

They are understood to be among 37 farm workers who were travelling on the back of the truck.

The sound of terrible wailing filled the air as the women who could walk stumbled around the crash site.



A woman died and at least 13 people were injured, one seriously, when a truck transporting 37 farm workers apparently lost control during heavy rain near Worcester, in the Western Cape, and crashed on Monday.

ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature Pat Marran told News24 from the scene that the women work on a farm and were being transported on the back of a 40 ton truck when the accident occurred between Worcester and De Doorns.

Western Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Jandre Bakker said one woman died in the accident around 17:50 at Kannetvlei in the Worcester region.

Bakker said the cause of the accident was due to heavy rain and the driver allegedly lost control of the truck.

One person was also critically injured, and the others suffered varying levels of injuries. They were taken to Worcester Hospital.

A video seen by News24 showed the women crying and trying to walk, with some sitting shocked near the truck that lay in a furrow on the side of the road.

This followed a crash earlier on Monday, of another truck transporting workers, on a service road for the Breedekloof Irrigation Scheme, near Rawsonville.

Bakker said in that accident 12 occupants were injured and taken to hospital and three were unharmed.

"It is a narrow road and preliminary reports suggest that the driver pulled to the side to make way for another vehicle. No fatalities reported thankfully," said Bakker.