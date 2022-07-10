20m ago

One-year-old shot allegedly by mourners firing guns at gravesite in Mpumalanga

Kaveel Singh
A toddler has been shot.
A toddler has been shot.
Getty Images
  • A one-year-old was shot allegedly after mourners in a nearby cemetery discharged their firearms.
  • The child sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while playing outside her home located next to the cemetery.
  • Police condemned the incident saying that discharging firearms at funerals and gravesites was illegal.

A one-year-old baby was shot allegedly by a stray bullet after mourners fired guns at a cemetery in Pienaar, outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga, police said on Sunday.

The child was injured, "... whilst a funeral activity was being held at the cemetery", on Saturday around 12:45, police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said.

READ | Tavern tragedy: We 'jumped off the balcony' to escape after bouncer locked door - survivors

Mdhluli said the family of the baby girl live next to the cemetery in Thekwane North. He said the child was playing outside the house.

He said:

Gunshot sounds were reportedly heard coming from the nearby graveyard where there was a burial and moments later the child was heard screaming.

"When her mother rushed outside to find out... what was happening to her daughter, she noticed that the baby was bleeding on [sic] her lower body.

"The baby was then taken to a nearby clinic by a private vehicle and the medical staff confirmed that she had a gunshot wound on her leg, however, the child had to be swiftly transferred to hospital."

He said police are investigating a case of attempted murder and had launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Mdhluli appealed for public assistance urging the public to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send information via the My SAPS app. He said all information received will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident. He lashed out at those who discharge firearms at burial sides.

"South Africa is governed by laws and a situation whereby firearms are misused at funerals, thereby placing the lives of innocent citizens at risk can never be allowed. Such perpetrators should be hunted down to [be brought to account]."

