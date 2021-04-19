18m ago

Only 53% of SA's senior municipal managers meet minimum competency levels - Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Jason Felix
  • Only 53% of all senior managers at South Africa's municipalities have achieved minimum competency levels.
  • Out of the country's 248 municipal chief financial officers, only 128 have achieved minimum competency levels.
  • The government has allocated R6.6 billion to support municipalities in respect of capacity building and municipal administration.

South Africa's municipalities are not only in a financial and political mess but also appear to be led by incompetent officials, thanks to information that came to light in a parliamentary reply.

Out of 2 747 senior municipal officials, only 1 500 met minimum competency levels, acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed when replying to a question from DA MP Cilliers Brink.

Prescribed minimum competency levels were introduced 13 years ago for municipal managers, CFOs, supply chain managers and other managers working in finance and procurement divisions.

Further in Ntshavheni's reply, it emerged that only 128 of the country's 248 chief financial officers (CFOs) - the men and women in charge of municipal finances - achieved minimum competency levels.

And, only 53% of all municipal senior managers met minimum competency levels, Ntshavheni added.

"This is only mildly promising, but not acceptable and much work still needs to be done to ensure that managers in local government have the skills and competencies to do their jobs," Ntshavheni said in the response.

Ntshavheni added that there were several programmes aimed at professionalising municipalities.

"Substantial resources have been made available towards capacity-building programmes and skills development. Newly elected councillors, upon assumption of their roles, were placed on a programme that ensured capacitation on legislation applicable to local government, key municipal processes, basic concepts of financial management and service delivery. This is to enable councillors to play a far more effective role in the delivery of their responsibilities," she said.

The government has allocated R6.6 billion to support municipalities in respect of capacity building and municipal administration. The money will be allocated during the 2020-21 and 2022-23 financial years.

Ntshavheni said the Local Government Municipal Structures Amendment Bill was introduced to address governance and political challenges.

The proposed amendments include:

 - Ensuring that a councillor removed from office may not stand for re-election within two years after vacating office;

 - Enabling a person designated by the Local Government MEC to call council meetings where a council speaker refuses to;

 - Confirming that the number of councillors determining the quorum for a meeting of the council must be the number of councillors determined by the MEC before the election of all municipalities; and

 - Establishing an oversight Municipal Public Accounts Committee to strengthen oversight and promote governance.

According to the State of Local Government Finances and Financial Management Report of 2018-19, more than 160 municipalities are in financial distress.

Ntshavheni said outstanding municipal debt stood at R132 billion.

"This exceeds the total amount allocated to local government through direct and indirect grants from the national fiscus (R114 billion). While households continue to be the largest contributor to outstanding municipal debt, comprising 64.8% of the total, there is widespread non-payment across all customer segments," she said.

Ntshavheni added that it was no secret that most municipalities were facing crises.

"Municipalities are faced with even further challenges due to the impact of the economic slowdown and the Covid-19 pandemic on economic activity and household incomes. The year-on-year increases in tariffs, often above inflation, is also putting the affordability of services beyond the means of many households," she said.

Read more on:
khumbudzo ntshavhenisouth africagovernanceservice deliveryeducation
