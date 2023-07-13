47m ago

Only a few more hours until water is restored, but it may take two weeks for system to recover

Alex Patrick
Rand Water teams completed work at the Zwartkopjes pumping station on Wednesday night. The station has commenced pumping to the Yeoville and Meredale reservoirs in the south of Johannesburg and the CBD.
Supplied/Rand Water
  • The Rand Water outage is set to end at 05:00 on Friday.
  • However, residents supplied by the Eikenhof Booster Pump Station are reminded that it could take up to two weeks for the system to recover.
  • Rand Water says water has already been restored in some areas.

Rand Water says it is on schedule to complete its maintenance at 05:00 on Friday.

The 58-hour water outage from the bulk water supplier, which started on Tuesday evening and is affecting most of Johannesburg, has only a few more hours to go.

Rand Water completed work at the Zwartjkopjes Booster Pump Station on Wednesday night.

Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the booster station, which pumps water to areas in south of Johannesburg and the CBD, has started pumping water to the Yeoville and Meredale reservoirs. The system will be fully recovered by 19:00 on Monday.

Work at the Daleside Booster Pump Station, which supplies Ennerdale, Orange Farm and Lawley, was completed on Wednesday morning and the water supply to the area has been restored.

Water tankers supplying the Daleside areas "have been redeployed to supply those still in need, such as the Randburg, Roodepoort and Southdale regions".

Some areas in Randburg, Roodepoort, Soweto, the south of Johannesburg and Lenasia, which are supplied by the Eikenhof Booster Pump Station, ran out of water as early as Tuesday night.

Maroo said work on Eikenhof would be completed in time for Friday's deadline.

"Work at the Eikenhof pumping station is progressing well and is on schedule and will be complete by [Friday]."

Residents supplied by Eikenhof are reminded that it could take up to two weeks for the system to recover.

The return of water at 05:00 does not necessarily mean water will flow to taps at that time. Johannesburg Water has supplied water in affected areas via water tanks and roaming water tankers.


