1h ago

add bookmark

Only one ad agency signed up for anti-discrimination training after TRESemmé furore - regulator

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF Members at Clicks stores in the Durban CBD during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets.
EFF Members at Clicks stores in the Durban CBD during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets.
Darren Stewart/Gallo mages via Getty Images
  • The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) says only one advertising agency signed up for anti-discrimination training after the Clicks TRESemmé advert. 
  • Last week, the Equality Court ruled that the advert, which had described black women's hair as "dry and damaged", had not discriminated against them.
  • The ARB asked the South African Human Rights Commission to partner with it to offer training in the advertising industry.

Only one advertising company took up the offer when the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) proposed anti-discrimination training after the Clicks TRESemmé advert furore in 2020.

The ARB is the body that regulates advertising content.

"It is... distressing to note that after the Clicks advert… we immediately offered training. Only one agency took us up on the offer," ARB chief executive Gail Schimmel told the South African Human Rights Commission's inquiry into racial discrimination and discrimination in advertising on Tuesday.

"My opinion is that, as so often with racism, we all recognise there is a problem with racism, but we don't think we are the problem. We believe the training and the code would empower people, and we would like to partner with the commission and offer the training," Schimmel added.

READ | Clicks hair ad 'profoundly offensive and racist', says Cabinet

She said another agency had asked for the training later.

Schimmel asked the commission to work with the ARB to organise training for the sector.

The advert - in which a black woman's hair was described as "dry and damaged", "frizzy and dull" - sparked protests at Clicks stores across the country. It also led to TRESemmé products being removed from the shelves.

Last week, the Equality Court in Cape Town ruled that the advertisement had not discriminate against black women.

Schimmel said the TRESemmé advert was ignorant and tone-deaf.

READ | EFF, Clicks bury the hatchet, Unilever to pull all TRESemmé products for 10 days

She said some of the issues that led to offensive advertisements being produced was agencies employing junior people of colour who were scared to speak up, as well as insufficient staff transformation.

She said most discriminatory adverts in the country were more subtle and therefore didn't spark complaints.

She added:

When it comes to discrimination in advertising, the most dangerous type is subtle stereotypes.

The ARB, Schimmel said, was a voluntary body and had no membership fees. It was voluntarily funded by companies.

Schimmel said the ARB had no jurisdiction over non-members but could inform broadcasters to stop running offensive advertisements.

In a recent case, Bliss Brands, a non-member of the ARB, was ordered to withdraw the packaging of its soap brand Securex after Colgate - a member of the ARB and a competing brand - complained that Bliss Brands was imitating the Protex packaging.

Bliss Brands challenged the constitutionality of the ARB ruling in Protex's favour. It took the matter to the High Court and won the case.

The court ruled that the ARB exercising power over non-members was unconstitutional.

The ARB is appealing the decision at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Schimmel said:

We are confident that the court will find in our favour,

Asked what the consequences would be if the ARB lost the appeal, Schimmel said: "It means we will not be able to make decisions on non-members. Will our members remain members? How will we protect consumers? It will be a disaster for the consumer, and we hope the court sees that."

She said agencies' membership of the ARB was an ethical matter.

"The reality is membership of the ARB is the right thing to do. That is what ethical advertisers do. That is the real benefit of being a member of the ARB. It is the ethically right thing to do. We have rogue matters, and we are always trying to work on that," she added.

TRESemmé
TRESemmé products.

On Monday, researcher Petronell Kruger said the ARB should be legally recognised to improve the advertising landscape, and all marketing companies be forced to register with it.

"When we do recognise [the] ARB, it must have real sanctions power. Also, membership of the ARB must be compulsory. The government needs to step up to protect its people."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
arbsahrcpetronell krugergail schimmelgautengadvertising
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
26% - 233 votes
Red Bull all the way
51% - 464 votes
Neither - I support another team
23% - 213 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.14
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.77
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.63
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,926.25
-1.3%
Silver
24.64
-1.6%
Palladium
2,425.50
+1.7%
Platinum
1,019.00
-1.6%
Brent Crude
106.90
-5.4%
Top 40
63,676
-2.8%
All Share
69,985
-2.7%
Resource 10
77,174
-3.0%
Industrial 25
75,286
-3.3%
Financial 15
16,078
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo