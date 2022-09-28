Model prisoner: Inmate in altered prison uniform caught posting 'flamboyant' photos online

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confiscated a cellphone from an inmate who had been sharing "flamboyant" pictures of himself online.

Correctional service spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 that photos of the inmate were circulating on Twitter and Facebook.

In four pictures making the rounds online, the inmate is seen wearing prison gear which he has altered to suit his fashionable designs and style.

Nxumalo said the department would launch an investigation. He added that the inmate had been moved to a special care unit at St Albans prison in Gqeberha for the duration of the investigation.

Nxumalo added:

Mobile phones are defined as contraband in correctional centres. Hence illegal access and usage are punishable offences. The said inmate will also face other charges for tailoring the offenders' uniform, which is against DCS policies.

"DCS is deeply incensed by this behaviour, and there shall be strong action and consequences," said Nxumalo.



