'Operation Hlanza': Independent Media refers to Ramaphosa as 'the tsotsi from Chiawelo'

Journalists at Independent Media have spoken out about political manipulation to support the ANC's radical economic transformation faction.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is referred to as a "criminal" and "tsotsi" by the group's editors.

Media experts called "Operation Hlanza" a low-point in the history of South African journalism.

Journalists working on Independent Media's campaign to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC leader refer to the head of state as "the tsotsi from Chiawelo" – a reference to the Soweto neighbourhood where the president grew up.

Several journalists in the media group, owned by Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo group, have spoken out against "Operation Hlanza", the group's official campaign to topple Ramaphosa at the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec in December.

News24 revealed the existence of Operation Hlanza, meaning to "clean", "cleanse" or "vomit" in isiZulu, on Wednesday. This comes after a selected group of journalists and editors, including editor-in-chief Aziz Hartley, were flown to Durban on Monday to be briefed on the secret plan.

EXCLUSIVE | Inside 'Operation Hlanza': Independent Media's plan to topple Ramaphosa

Despite editors being told to keep the plan confidential, Hartley denied on Thursday that Hlanza was a secret operation.

"Nowhere in the leaked document does it state or even infer that Independent Media is looking to 'topple President Ramaphosa'. To suggest otherwise, as you have done with this headline and article, is gross misrepresentation," he wrote on IOL.

Hartley's version was strongly disputed by his journalists on Thursday, who told News24 that Monday's meeting was being widely discussed in the group's offices in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town. There was no doubt whatsoever with them that the message at Monday's meeting was loud and clear: Independent Media needs to ensure that Ramaphosa was not re-elected as ANC leader in December.

The Operation Hlanza document mentions that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma "may be the best candidate for the job".

Journalists were told that Sifiso Mahlangu, the editor of The Star and author of the Hlanza document, told Monday's meeting that Ramaphosa would shut down Independent Media in the next year if he was re-elected at Nasrec.

He spoke about "our fight for survival" and mentioned banks closing down the accounts of the Sekunjalo group in the wake of the release of the Mpati Commission's report into malfeasance at the Public Investment Corporation.

Ramaphosa was allegedly referred to as a "criminal" and "the tsotsi from Chiawelo" at the meeting and in the group's correspondence.

RET agenda promoted

Speaking to News24, sources at Independent Media said there have been increasing tensions in the newsroom for months and that journalists had to fall in line when newspaper editors insisted on promoting the agenda of the radical economic transformation (RET) faction, opposed to Ramaphosa, in the ANC.

"It has been hectic for quite some time. If you look at titles, like The Star and Daily News, they have thrown out all the rules of ethical journalism. They are not prepared to operate within the confines of ethical journalism at all."

The insiders said stories submitted by journalists were often changed to "suit a narrative".

"You write a story, contact all the people, but when the story is published, it has changed to something else. They had that workshop you reported on [Operation Hlanza meeting], on Monday – some people were specifically flown down from Johannesburg to Durban."

The irate insider said good journalists were suffering reputational damage.

"This has destroyed the group's credibility because no one will trust us anymore. This is a point of no return because whatever we write from now on, people will say we are not journalists, and that we are operatives."

Another insider bemoaned the group's clear RET political narrative.

"They are creating a narrative that is not there. A story is shaped by the facts before you, and the facts should be verified. You should not be fabricating what is not there."

IOL has backbone

The source said there was some reprieve within IOL.

"IOL is a separate entity and run by people who still have a backbone and are driven by journalism. But with the newspaper titles, there are few that will stand up. In KZN, it is just The Mercury and Sunday Tribune that have some perception of being journalistic."

The Star and Daily News have "gone rogue", the insiders added.

"It is those guys who are driving this Operation Hlanza nonsense. They want to drag everyone with them."

This confirmed News24's reporting that Mahlangu, The Star's editor, was the driving force behind the secret plan.

Metadata of the planning document showed it was created by Independent Media's newly appointed internal ombudsman, Viasen Soobramoney, but he distanced himself from the content thereof.

Soobramoney said it was not unusual for the group's ombudsman to be involved in the planning of a workshop prior to a major news event.

"The office of the ombudsman regularly engages with the newsroom on matters of journalistic compliance in terms of journalism quality and Independent Media's press code.

"Furthermore, the office of the ombudsman was not involved in the authoring of the content contained in the draft document you refer to."

He explained that Mahlangu was the author and "therefore a conflict of interest with the office of the ombudsman does not exist".

'Low-point in South African journalism'

Commenting on Operation Hlanza, Professor Anton Harber, Caxton professor of journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand and director of the Campaign for Free Expression, said it was proof that Independent Media had "abandoned any pretence of serving the public interest, or producing good journalism, but are focused on the narrow corporate interests of its owner, Iqbal Survé".

He added:

It is a low-point in South African journalism when a whole newspaper group is bent to serve the narcissism of its owner. The document frames the entire coverage of the ANC conference around their owner's personal interest in unseating the president. Not because they disagree with his policies, but because they blame him for Independent's troubles. This is not journalism. This is rogue media production in service of a deluded, narcissistic boss.

He said Independent Media "does not even pretend to be anything else".

"The Independent editors are destroying their own credibility, but they are also tainting journalism and the news media as a whole."

Professor Glenda Daniels, head of media studies at Wits University, said Operation Hlanza was unethical journalism.

She emphasised that the Independent Media group no longer subscribed to the Press Code of South Africa after it withdrew from the Press Council.

She said:

I find this scurrilous. Ethical journalism does not do this, that is a political plan to back certain candidates. Journalism is supposed to be fair and to report in a balanced way, taking all facts into account.

She said the Operation Hlanza document outlined who the media group would back and how it would implement "the demise of the current president".

"The plan is also done in ANC colours, another thing I have never come across in all my years in the newsroom prior to being an academic. It means the editorial team has already backed its winning candidates and will slant all reporting in favour of this. This is not journalism, I am afraid."

A common trend at Independent Media was the elision between the company and newsroom, Daniels added.

"It's sad. Normally there is separation between editorial, which deals with journalism, which is supposed to be independent from commercial. Journalism is supposed to act in the public interest, not in the interest of the media owners and factions of the ANC.

"Factionalism in the ANC is basically killing the country, and here we have journalists merrily taking an active role in this. It's not journalism. No one is buying their newspapers, it goes for free at the airports. No one trusts this 'journalism' and now you can see why," she said.