7h ago

add bookmark

'Operation Hlanza': Independent Media refers to Ramaphosa as 'the tsotsi from Chiawelo'

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa was "disastrous" for the country and the Sekunjalo group, cites a leaked document by Independent Media group.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was "disastrous" for the country and the Sekunjalo group, cites a leaked document by Independent Media group.
  • Journalists at Independent Media have spoken out about political manipulation to support the ANC's radical economic transformation faction.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is referred to as a "criminal" and "tsotsi" by the group's editors.
  • Media experts called "Operation Hlanza" a low-point in the history of South African journalism.

Journalists working on Independent Media's campaign to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC leader refer to the head of state as "the tsotsi from Chiawelo" – a reference to the Soweto neighbourhood where the president grew up.

Several journalists in the media group, owned by Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo group, have spoken out against "Operation Hlanza", the group's official campaign to topple Ramaphosa at the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec in December.

News24 revealed the existence of Operation Hlanza, meaning to "clean", "cleanse" or "vomit" in isiZulu, on Wednesday. This comes after a selected group of journalists and editors, including editor-in-chief Aziz Hartley, were flown to Durban on Monday to be briefed on the secret plan.

EXCLUSIVE | Inside 'Operation Hlanza': Independent Media's plan to topple Ramaphosa

Despite editors being told to keep the plan confidential, Hartley denied on Thursday that Hlanza was a secret operation.

"Nowhere in the leaked document does it state or even infer that Independent Media is looking to 'topple President Ramaphosa'. To suggest otherwise, as you have done with this headline and article, is gross misrepresentation," he wrote on IOL.

Hartley's version was strongly disputed by his journalists on Thursday, who told News24 that Monday's meeting was being widely discussed in the group's offices in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town. There was no doubt whatsoever with them that the message at Monday's meeting was loud and clear: Independent Media needs to ensure that Ramaphosa was not re-elected as ANC leader in December.

The Operation Hlanza document mentions that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma "may be the best candidate for the job".

plan to topple cyril ramaphosa
Operation Hlanza.

Journalists were told that Sifiso Mahlangu, the editor of The Star and author of the Hlanza document, told Monday's meeting that Ramaphosa would shut down Independent Media in the next year if he was re-elected at Nasrec.

He spoke about "our fight for survival" and mentioned banks closing down the accounts of the Sekunjalo group in the wake of the release of the Mpati Commission's report into malfeasance at the Public Investment Corporation.

Ramaphosa was allegedly referred to as a "criminal" and "the tsotsi from Chiawelo" at the meeting and in the group's correspondence.

RET agenda promoted

Speaking to News24, sources at Independent Media said there have been increasing tensions in the newsroom for months and that journalists had to fall in line when newspaper editors insisted on promoting the agenda of the radical economic transformation (RET) faction, opposed to Ramaphosa, in the ANC.

"It has been hectic for quite some time. If you look at titles, like The Star and Daily News, they have thrown out all the rules of ethical journalism. They are not prepared to operate within the confines of ethical journalism at all."

The insiders said stories submitted by journalists were often changed to "suit a narrative".

"You write a story, contact all the people, but when the story is published, it has changed to something else. They had that workshop you reported on [Operation Hlanza meeting], on Monday – some people were specifically flown down from Johannesburg to Durban."

plan to topple cyril ramaphosa
The Operation Hlanza logo, as it appears in the document.

The irate insider said good journalists were suffering reputational damage.

"This has destroyed the group's credibility because no one will trust us anymore. This is a point of no return because whatever we write from now on, people will say we are not journalists, and that we are operatives."

Another insider bemoaned the group's clear RET political narrative.

"They are creating a narrative that is not there. A story is shaped by the facts before you, and the facts should be verified. You should not be fabricating what is not there."

IOL has backbone

The source said there was some reprieve within IOL.

"IOL is a separate entity and run by people who still have a backbone and are driven by journalism. But with the newspaper titles, there are few that will stand up. In KZN, it is just The Mercury and Sunday Tribune that have some perception of being journalistic."

The Star and Daily News have "gone rogue", the insiders added.

"It is those guys who are driving this Operation Hlanza nonsense. They want to drag everyone with them."

This confirmed News24's reporting that Mahlangu, The Star's editor, was the driving force behind the secret plan.

Metadata of the planning document showed it was created by Independent Media's newly appointed internal ombudsman, Viasen Soobramoney, but he distanced himself from the content thereof.

Soobramoney said it was not unusual for the group's ombudsman to be involved in the planning of a workshop prior to a major news event.

"The office of the ombudsman regularly engages with the newsroom on matters of journalistic compliance in terms of journalism quality and Independent Media's press code.

"Furthermore, the office of the ombudsman was not involved in the authoring of the content contained in the draft document you refer to."

He explained that Mahlangu was the author and "therefore a conflict of interest with the office of the ombudsman does not exist".

'Low-point in South African journalism'

Commenting on Operation Hlanza, Professor Anton Harber, Caxton professor of journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand and director of the Campaign for Free Expression, said it was proof that Independent Media had "abandoned any pretence of serving the public interest, or producing good journalism, but are focused on the narrow corporate interests of its owner, Iqbal Survé".

He added:

It is a low-point in South African journalism when a whole newspaper group is bent to serve the narcissism of its owner. The document frames the entire coverage of the ANC conference around their owner's personal interest in unseating the president. Not because they disagree with his policies, but because they blame him for Independent's troubles. This is not journalism. This is rogue media production in service of a deluded, narcissistic boss.

He said Independent Media "does not even pretend to be anything else".

"The Independent editors are destroying their own credibility, but they are also tainting journalism and the news media as a whole."

Professor Glenda Daniels, head of media studies at Wits University, said Operation Hlanza was unethical journalism.

She emphasised that the Independent Media group no longer subscribed to the Press Code of South Africa after it withdrew from the Press Council.

She said:

I find this scurrilous. Ethical journalism does not do this, that is a political plan to back certain candidates. Journalism is supposed to be fair and to report in a balanced way, taking all facts into account.

She said the Operation Hlanza document outlined who the media group would back and how it would implement "the demise of the current president".

"The plan is also done in ANC colours, another thing I have never come across in all my years in the newsroom prior to being an academic. It means the editorial team has already backed its winning candidates and will slant all reporting in favour of this. This is not journalism, I am afraid."

A common trend at Independent Media was the elision between the company and newsroom, Daniels added.

"It's sad. Normally there is separation between editorial, which deals with journalism, which is supposed to be independent from commercial. Journalism is supposed to act in the public interest, not in the interest of the media owners and factions of the ANC.

"Factionalism in the ANC is basically killing the country, and here we have journalists merrily taking an active role in this. It's not journalism. No one is buying their newspapers, it goes for free at the airports. No one trusts this 'journalism' and now you can see why," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
independent mediaanccyril ramaphosankosa­zana dlamini-zumamediapolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 1677 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
47% - 4675 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 98 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
36% - 3591 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

7h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.17
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.43
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.69
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,655.56
-0.6%
Silver
18.73
-0.8%
Palladium
2,078.02
-1.3%
Platinum
902.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
94.57
+2.2%
Top 40
58,509
+1.0%
All Share
64,997
+0.9%
Resource 10
61,393
+0.4%
Industrial 25
78,461
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,286
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

7h ago

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo