47m ago

add bookmark

Opposition MPs concerned about corruption 'scandal' at GEMS after R300m fraud probe revealed

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF MP Naledi Chirwa during the State of the Nation Address 2019 debate at the National Assembly.
EFF MP Naledi Chirwa during the State of the Nation Address 2019 debate at the National Assembly.
PHOTO: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images, Netwerk24
  • Opposition MPs are concerned about corruption at GEMS after alleged tender rigging, fraud, corruption, and maladministration worth R300 million were revealed.
  • An ANC MP, however, was "very excited" about how GEMS deals with corruption.
  • GEMS said it had systems in place to adequately deal with corruption.

Opposition MPs expressed their concern about corruption at the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) after News24 exclusively revealed allegations of tender rigging, fraud, corruption and maladministration valued at more than R300 million.

On Tuesday, a joint meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration and Portfolio Committee on Health was briefed by GEMS and the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) on the Section 59 Investigation Interim Report on the inquiry into allegations of unfair racial discrimination and procedural unfairness by medical schemes.

GEMS reported how it dealt with fraud and corruption cases by service providers, much to the excitement of ANC MP Tshilidzi Munyai.

"I think, really, I'm very excited that they were able to expose corruption wherever it existed in this public scheme and that they reported it to the authorities so that it can be investigated," said Munyai.

He described GEMS as a "credible institution".

Some opposition MPs, however, were less impressed and pointed to News24's report on Monday.

DA MP Haseena Ismail asked what processes and procedures would be followed to prevent further corruption and what checks and balances GEMS would implement to ensure "that there is no looting at the implementation of the NHI (National Health Insurance)".

'How can we trust you?'

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa called it a scandal.

Chirwa said: 

We find that GEMS themselves are corrupt. Who are these companies? Who are these executives?

She said the alleged corruption happened five years ago, and asked why it only came to light now.

EFF MP Suzan Thembekwayo said there "is no smoke where there isn't fire".

"How can we trust you in connection with the handling of finances in the NHI?"

GEMS principal officer Stan Moloabi said there were two processes under way – criminal proceedings and civil litigation to recover the money.

"The board has given this a lot of attention," he added, saying they have reviewed their internal processes.

Moloabi pointed out GEMS always had unqualified audit opinions.

"No, it is not only now that we respond to this," he said in response to Chirwa's question.

Readying for NHI

Moloabi added the reports came from 2016, when they instituted investigations. They had reported it to the regulator and in their annual reports.

Moloabi said: 

GEMS put systems in place that corruption is dealt with adequately.

Chirwa was not satisfied with his answers, but the committee was pressed for time.

Deputy Public Service and Administration Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga agreed corruption was a problem that should be rooted out wherever it was found.

She said the government had put several measures in place, but corrupt people found ways around it.

Chikunga added that GEMS was readying itself to administer the NHI.

The committees scratched their collective heads on how to deal with GEMS and the CMS' presentations, as it is based on an interim report.

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, informed the committees that the Section 59 Investigation Panel, together with CMS, GEMS and the other two medical schemes – Discovery and Medscheme – that were mentioned in the interim report, would be invited by the committees to present on the final report, which was expected early in March.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gemsparliamentcorruptionnhihealthgovernancefraudservice delivery
Lottery
1 person scoops R500k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 1591 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1191 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 1568 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.56
(-0.23)
ZAR/GBP
20.65
(-0.56)
ZAR/EUR
17.71
(-0.22)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(-0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.01)
Gold
1808.99
(+0.19)
Silver
27.59
(-0.09)
Platinum
1245.50
(-0.16)
Brent Crude
64.18
(+0.19)
Palladium
2360.00
(+0.79)
All Share
65921.60
(-2.14)
Top 40
60493.97
(-2.28)
Financial 15
12233.98
(-1.21)
Industrial 25
86641.24
(-2.65)
Resource 10
66149.43
(-2.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo