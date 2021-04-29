Opposition parties accuse DA of 'double standards' in Bonginkosi Madikizela resignation saga

Opposition parties have had mixed responses to the resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela.

The DA's Western Cape leader resigned on Wednesday from the party and cabinet.

The resignation comes amid claims that he had lied about his qualifications.

Madikizela also resigned from his position in the provincial cabinet on Wednesday, following his suspension amid claims that he lied about his qualifications.

News24 previously reported that sources said Madikizela should either leave his post voluntarily or face removal.

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron said his party had been calling for Madikizela's resignation for four weeks, "since the Public Protector found him guilty of lying to Parliament about DA government failures to deliver inner-city affordable housing".

"Madikizela was ultimately forced to resign after leaked allegations that he lied about his qualifications proved to be true. The Public Protector's finding that he had lied to Parliament should have been sufficient basis for removing him from office," Herron said.

However, ACDP MP Ferlon Christians said he was saddened to hear of the resignation.

"He was a good leader and a fantastic MEC. He still had a lot to offer," Christians said.

Double standards

Christians added that he felt the DA handled the allegations around Madikizela's qualifications too harshly. He said he believed that the real reason the party demanded his resignation was that he challenged the party's mayoral candidate process.

While the EFF welcomed Madikizela's resignation, it felt the DA had double standards.

"As the EFF in the province, we are not surprised by the double standards and anti-black racist position that the DA has taken where it treats its black leaders differently from how it treats their white counterparts, whereas both are found to have committed similar offences," said provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego.

ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore also said the DA had double standards and "exerted pressure on Madikizela to resign as provincial leader and MEC in stark contrast to how they treat other DA leaders".

"The double standards are obvious. It's as if the DA, in the words of Tony Leon, are saying that the MEC was another 'failed experiment'," said Dugmore.

"Why are they silent on the mayor of Saldanha, who is alleged to have misrepresented his qualifications? This is a party who has one set of rules for black leaders and another set for white leaders."

