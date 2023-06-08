Opposition parties ask Winde why Western Cape is doing business with controversial Durban businessman

27m ago

  • Opposition parties grilled Alan Winde after it emerged that a company, founded by Roy Moodley, was awarded a R282-million tender.
  • The Daily Maverick reported that the security company was awarded the contract.
  • Winde said all processes were followed in the awarding of the contract.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was grilled in the provincial legislature by opposition parties after it emerged that a company, founded by controversial Durban businessman Roy Moodley, scored a R282-million tender from the provincial government.

Moodley has been linked to several state capture scandals.

Winde appeared in the legislature on Thursday.

He responded to the ANC's Lulama Mvimbi, after being asked about the tender awarded to the security firm Moodley founded, and why the DA-led administration was doing business with it.

Winde responded: "This government takes this matter very seriously."

The premier said he had contacted National Treasury to ascertain whether the company Moodley was linked to was blacklisted. 

"My office has gone through everything to find out whether the tender processes were followed; all of the processes were followed according to the book," he said. 

On Wednesday, the Daily Maverick's Scorpio investigative unit reported that the contract was awarded to Royal Security, for a period of two years, at properties owned by the provincial government.

READ | 'I am outraged': Winde fumes over state capture bigwig scoring R282m contract in Western Cape

Moodley founded Royal Security in the late 1980s.

He resigned as a member of the closed corporation in 2015. 

Moodley's son, Magesh, has been listed as the entity's sole member.

Moodley and other entities linked to him, including Royal Security, have been implicated in some of the state capture cases during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

Magesh told News24 he would respond to questions on Friday. 

Winde said: "I am outraged because the Zondo Commission raised this issue, but nothing has happened, no one has been jailed," he said.

According to Winde, the Public Finance Management Act and National Treasury regulations were currently the province's only tools to exclude bidders from tender processes.

In essence, it did not offer the province any assistance in cases where Treasury had not blacklisted an organisation or individual, or was not found to have committed irregularities in the actual tender itself.


