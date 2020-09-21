48m ago

add bookmark

Opposition parties in North West reject ANC's efforts to remove mayors, speakers

Tshidi Madia
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vathiswa Ruselo,Gallo Images/Sowetan
  • DA and EFF in the North West have described the failed bid by the ANC in the province to recall troikas as factional battles.
  • The EFF in the province says the ANC’s interim provincial committee is seeking to access resources for an upcoming conference.
  • The DA has called for voters to reject the ANC at the local govt polls next year, saying a functional and prosperous North West will be possible if the party’s voted out.

Opposition parties in the North West have described a decision by the ANC's interim provincial committee (IPC) in the province to recall five troikas in municipalities as nothing but factional politics, and they want nothing to do with it. 

The DA and the EFF say they will not help the ANC remove the mayors, speakers, and whips in five municipalities after a call by the party for them to step down fell on deaf ears.

The affected municipalities are Mahikeng, Ditsabotla, Maquassi Hills, Matlosana, and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati. 

Last week the spokesperson for the ANC's tentative leadership, Kenny Morolong told News24 the interim provincial working committee would meet to discuss the situation and map a way forward

The party had described this as part of cleaning up a province marred by poor service delivery and constant political battles within the ANC.

But opposition parties would not have it. 

"This has absolutely nothing to do with service delivery, we are just witnessing the ANC’s infighting," EFF provincial chairperson Matshidiso Botswe told News24.

He said if the IPC’s intentions were genuine, it would have targeted more troubled municipalities.

"Those who are not performing are not part of the troikas being recalled, just thinking of Bojanala, Ngaka Modiri Molema, or even JB Marks," continued the EFF provincial chairperson.

The province has been under administration since 2018, with the province also placing numerous municipalities under administration.

The collapse of service delivery, financial distress, and political instability have been cited amongst reasons behind the intervention.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said none of the province’s municipalities had achieved a clean audit.

Mess

DA provincial leader Joe McGluwa not only echoed similar sentiments in his statement, but also urged other opposition parties to stand back.

"The time has come to let the ANC deal with the mess the ANC has created," said McGluwa.

He said opposition parties should not give “credence” to the “futile exercise”, which will see one set of ANC leaders being replaced by another set.

The DA leader said his party had warned that the decision by the IPC would be rejected, adding that the current battle playing itself out in the platinum-rich province were not new.

"The ANC is trying to realign preferred factions to positions of power and access to resources to continue the looting and theft of taxpayer money, which is ultimately the goal of this recall," he argued.

Botswe expressed similar sentiments, saying when one reads the situation in the North West one should never forget that a provincial conference is on the horizon for the governing party, and that many were scrambling to access resources for their campaigns.

"The ANC in North West exists purely for its own selfish interests. It is time that people of North West reject and abandon the ANC at the ballot box next year," said McGluwa.

He said the province continued to have potential to become functional and prosperous, but that the only way to achieve this was through booting out the ANC.

Related Links
ANC squabbles in North West continue, 4 members turn to courts
Despite 'infighting', ANC retains Mamusa council
Reports of dissolution of North West municipalities 'fictitious and baseless' - ANC interim...
Read more on:
daanceffnorth westmahikengpolitics
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
62% - 3543 votes
Something I've seriously considered
11% - 612 votes
Normal in my household
28% - 1587 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(-3.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.50
(-2.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.74
(-2.34)
ZAR/AUD
12.12
(-2.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-3.05)
Gold
1902.31
(-2.32)
Silver
24.31
(-8.93)
Platinum
871.00
(-6.22)
Brent Crude
43.55
(0.00)
Palladium
2272.00
(-3.25)
All Share
53319.08
(-2.48)
Top 40
49153.11
(-2.47)
Financial 15
9519.48
(-3.27)
Industrial 25
71014.52
(-2.13)
Resource 10
53931.91
(-2.72)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo