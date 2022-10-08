38m ago

add bookmark

Opposition parties ruffled by Ramaphosa's trip to unveil creche in the Eastern Cape

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cyril Ramaphosa reads to children of Little Flower pre-school.
Cyril Ramaphosa reads to children of Little Flower pre-school.
Supplied
  • Opposition parties accused Cyril Ramaphosa of using state resources to boost his campaign for ANC president when he unveiled a creche in the Eastern Cape.
  • The creche had been operating from a shack structure.
  • The Presidency said the creche was built with a portion of Ramaphosa's salary.

Opposition parties are accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa and his entourage of wasting taxpayers' money after he travelled to the Eastern Cape for the opening of a creche in a remote village on Wednesday.

The Little Flower day care centre, in Mbizana's Qungebe Village, in the Winnie Madikizela Mandela Municipality, was opened by Ramaphosa during a low-key ceremony. 

The president unveiled a plaque before reading a short story from a book about the life and times of Nelson Mandela to a group of 60 pre-schoolers.

READ | Government shouldn't have held 'fake' Enyobeni mass funeral with empty coffins, against wishes - EFF

Pictures of the event, which were widely circulated on social media, drew criticism as many suggested the president should rather focus his time on fixing the Eskom crisis.

Others defended Ramaphosa, saying investment in early childhood development was necessary. 

The DA, however, made it clear that a local chief would have been better placed to do the unveiling, while the EFF believed a councillor would have been just fine.  

The Presidency, however, said the preschool was built using a portion of Ramaphosa's salary, which he had donated to the Nelson Mandela Foundation. 

The Presidency said in a statement:

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in 2018, during his SONA address, that he would contribute half of his presidential salary to the Nelson Mandela Foundation. This money was utilised for work on early childhood development, which demonstrates its importance.

The creche had been operating for several years from a shack structure.  

The president flew from Pretoria to the Eastern Cape village in a military chopper, accompanied by at least four bodyguards, the presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, and the digital head in the Presidency, Athi Geleba.

A second team from Government Communication and Information Services, consisting of a photographer, videographer and a radio journalist, joined Ramaphosa at the event after having flown in on a commercial flight separately a day before.

The crew spent Tuesday night at a hotel in Port Edward, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, before driving to the event.

READ | Did mayor use municipal funds to attend an HIV event or ANC conference? Investigation underway

The EFF in the Alfred Nzo region said a local councillor would have been good enough to open the creche to prevent Ramaphosa's "costly" visit.

"Citizens of Alfred Nzo region are faced with serious service delivery challenges, but Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa decided to come here and hand over a pre-school that could have been handed over by a ward councillor," said EFF regional secretary Simthembile Madikizela. 

The party, without substantiating, claimed Ramaphosa travelled to the region to campaign for support in his bid to be elected for a second term as president at the upcoming ANC conference. 

anc
Cyril Ramphosa tells pre-scholars about the life and times of Nelson Mandela.
politics
Cyril Ramphosa unveils creche on Wednesday.

"We are most disgusted by the fact that all this is being done using South African taxpayers' money." 

The DA said the president's trip wasn't necessary, especially considering that the country had a huge energy crisis which needed his attention. 

The DA's deputy provincial chairperson, Wonga Potwana, said: "It's a shock and disgrace by Ramaphosa... We are still in the grips of load shedding. He has done nothing. We can't believe he came all the way to open a creche."

READ 'President's servant or a ceremonial slut': Why King Dalindyebo snubbed Ramaphosa's meeting invite

Approached for comment, Magwenya said: "We are not going to engage in petty politics."

The principal of the creche, Nomangesi Dina, said the president's visit was a big thing for the school's 60 children and two teachers. 

creche
Little Flower pre-school children play during the unveiling of their new building.

"We got to see the president for the first time. You have no idea how much this meant to the kids. We are over the moon. We are grateful for the building," said Dina.   

READ MORE | Eastern Cape mayor suspended for awarding municipal bursary to his son

Ramaphosa was welcomed by his ally, Oscar Mabuyane, who is the Eastern Cape premier and ANC chairperson in the province. 

Mabuyane drove from Bhisho, accompanied by hisentourage.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosaeastern capegovernmentpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 892 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 10085 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1176 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

3h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.01
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.97
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.54
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,694.90
0.0%
Silver
20.13
0.0%
Palladium
2,193.35
0.0%
Platinum
917.25
0.0%
Brent Crude
97.92
+3.6%
Top 40
59,280
-0.2%
All Share
65,676
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,294
+0.0%
Industrial 25
79,505
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,072
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring...

07 Oct

How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring underprivileged pupils
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo