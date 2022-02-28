Opposition parties see red over Western Cape legislature's yellow and blue lights for Ukraine

The Western Cape legislature building will be lit up in blue and yellow lights, in solidarity with Ukraine.

The announcement set off a salvo of angry statements from opposition parties.

The ANC and Al Jamah-ah are vehemently opposed to the move.

The Western Cape legislature's decision to show solidarity with Ukraine by lighting up its Wale Street building in yellow and blue set off a war of words.



In announcing the move, the Speaker, Masizole Mnqasela, said: "The recent invasion and aggression by Russia in Ukraine is a crime against humanity.

"The invasion by Russia has led to massive human rights violations and the contravention of international treaties and protocols affecting the sovereignty of Ukraine and its people.

"The Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) joins the global condemnation of Russia's attack on Ukrainian civilians, mostly women and children."

As a signatory to the United Nations Charter on Human Rights, South Africa has a moral obligation to defend the sovereignty and peace of all member states, including Ukraine.

He quoted the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu:

If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.

However, the prospect of yellow and blue lighting covering the legislature's office building did not find favour with some opposition parties.

ANC MPL Pat Lekker, in a statement, said: "In inviting the leaders of political parties and others to this publicity gimmick, the Speaker claims the Western Cape Provincial Parliament is committed to the values of peaceful co-existence, human rights, freedom and democracy.

"If only his words were true and can be trusted. The Speaker and his party, which is a firm supporter of Israel, and not friends of the Palestinian people, have refused to debate the issue of Palestine."





She said they would have been less cynical if the colours of the Russian Federation and Palestinian flags were also shown - and added that they would have nothing to do with the switching on of colours.

The Al Jamah-ah party said it was not surprised that the DA-led legislature sided with Ukraine, which the party described as "a strong ally of the Israeli apartheid state".



"It is absurd of the Speaker to say that the province will not remain silent on any human rights abuses. Just last year, he silenced me when I delivered a Members Statement calling on the legislature to show solidarity with Palestinians.

"We call on the Western Cape legislature to stop its hypocrisy! The criticisms used against Russia's President Vladimir Putin for its attack on Ukraine are equally valid for Israel's illegal occupation and brutal aggression of Palestinians."

The party said it would not be attending the turning on of the lights.