Opposition parties tell Winde: Stop 'pussy-footing' and fire Bonginkosi Madikizela

  • Opposition parties have called on Alan Winde to fire Bonginkosi Madikizela for breaching the ethics code.
  • Madikizela is currently seeking legal advice following the qualification saga.
  • The DA indicated that its Federal Legal Commission would investigate the matter.

Opposition Parties in the Western Cape legislature have lashed out at Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's decision to place Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on a 14-day suspension after he allegedly lied about his qualifications.

The opposition urged Winde to take harsher action and fire Madikizela for breaching the ethics code. 

ANC provincial legislature leader, Cameron Dugmore, said the party rejected the suspension.

"We disagree with Winde's self-imposed period of 14 days. We have called for the Code of Conduct Committee in the legislature to conduct an inquiry into the conduct of MEC Madikizela. This is a multi-party committee of the legislature," Dugmore said.

He added that the investigation should commence soonest and only once it is concluded and its findings reported to the legislature, should there be any consideration of whether to lift the suspension or not.

"Thus, we reject 14 days," he said.

Dugmore said the DA is a party of double standards and is unable to investigate itself.

GOOD general secretary Brett Herron said Winde was "pussy-footing" around the issue.

"Madikizela holds executive office in a provincial government. Holding that position places an extra duty of honesty and integrity on Madikizela, and he has failed to meet that duty. Madikizela has already publicly admitted to lying about his non-existent qualification. There is nothing to investigate," he added.

According to Herron, the National Qualifications Framework Act makes it a criminal offence for any person to fraudulently claim to hold a qualification (or a part-qualification), and it provides for a sentence of imprisonment of up to five years. 

EFF provincial leader Melikhaya Xego said they have accepted the suspension. They are, however, not surprised the DA was quick to suspend a black leader, such as Madikizela, over dishonesty about his qualifications, while the party continues to protect its white leaders.

"The DA also failed to suspend Helen Zille when she made racists remarks about colonisation and referred to black people from the Eastern Cape as refugees," Xego added.

The EFF said the DA doesn't care for black people, and only uses them for its narrow interests as experiments and tokens to attract unsuspecting voters, to protect white interests and maintain white privilege.

"As the EFF Western Cape, we call for all those who have been found to have violated the Executive Ethics Code to vacate public office immediately."

Winde has appointed Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers as acting MEC of Transport and Public Works.

Madikizela admitted he did not finish his BCom degree, but added that it was not a requirement for holding a political office.

ALSO READ | Bonginkosi Madikizela qualifications scandal: Here is what you need to know

On Wednesday, the DA indicated that its Federal Legal Commission would investigate the matter.

Winde said: "Once I have all the facts, I will make a final decision regarding Minister Madikizela and his role in my Cabinet."

Madikizela said he had no comment on the matter.

He has confirmed to News24 that he is seeking legal advice. 

