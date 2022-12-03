1h ago

add bookmark

Opposition parties want Ramaphosa to face impeachment hearings as calls for his resignation mounts

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: OJ Koloti, Gallo Images
  • The forum compromising of all opposition parties want President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment hearings to start.
  • It comes following the release of Parliament's section 89 independent report which made damning findings against Ramaphosa. 
  • The forum added it would request the DA to table a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa on the basis of the prima facie evidence that he committed serious violations of the Constitution and the laws of the republic. 

The Parliamentary forum consisting of political parties in opposition says President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment hearing should start. 

The forum held its fourth meeting on Friday in Ekurhuleni. The meeting follows the release of Parliament's section 89 independent report which made a damning finding against Ramaphosa. 

“The meeting noted that the Section 89 panel report has found that there is prima facie evidence for serious misconduct and gross violation of the Constitution by Mr Ramaphosa. This finding by the independent panel is what the rules of Parliament require for the impeachment committee to be set up," the forum said in a statement. 

In a scathing Section 89 report, a panel headed by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo found that Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution and anti-corruption laws in his Phala Phala game farm dealing. The game farm in Limpopo was broken into and robbed of a large amount of money.

The Section 89 panel submitted their report to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday.

Since the release of the report, there has been mounting pressure on Ramaphosa to resign. 

ALSO READ | 'Where's the president? There's something I need to tell him': Mbeki says at chaotic NEC meeting quickly adjourned

The ANC's National Working Committee, and, National Executive Committee are expected to discuss the outcomes of the report.

The forum added that the sitting expected to be held in Parliament on Tuesday should ensure that an impeachment committee is set up.

The forum of the opposition political parties which compromises the DA, EFF, IFP, ACDP, UDM, National Freedom Party (NFP), African Transformation Movement (ATM), COPE, FF+ and Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) unanimously agreed that Parliament must physically convene to vote for the impeachment process on Tuesday. 

“The reason for physically convening Parliament is to avoid a situation in which represented political parties lock up members of Parliament in private venues that are not protected and secure for Parliament and all of its members,” it said. 

It added that the opposition parties agreed that members of Parliament must vote for the impeachment process to commence "because not doing so is not sensible and will not pass the rationality test."

“Voting against the section 89 Independent Panel’s recommendation will be a violation of Parliament's Constitutional obligation to hold the executive accountable,” it said.

The forum added it would request the DA to table a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa on the basis of the prima facie evidence that he committed serious violations of the Constitution and the laws of the republic. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosawestern capecape townparliamentpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
24% - 979 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 1211 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
46% - 1847 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.56
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.59
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.50
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,797.91
0.0%
Silver
23.15
0.0%
Palladium
1,900.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,020.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.57
-1.5%
Top 40
68,238
-0.9%
All Share
74,323
-0.9%
Resource 10
74,020
-2.7%
Industrial 25
91,592
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,398
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo