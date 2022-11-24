Opposition parties withdraw motion of no confidence, Phalatse remains Joburg mayor - for now

Mpho Phalatse survived two motions of no confidence on Thursday.

Opposition minority parties brought the motions against the Joburg mayor.

Motions against the mayor and two others were withdrawn.

The city had to wait two days to hear that the mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, was safe from motions of no confidence.

This was after the motions were withdrawn in council on Thursday.

On the second day of the ninth ordinary sitting of the council on Thursday, Phalatse was up for a motion proposed by Margaret Arnolds of the African Independent Congress, seconded by Thapelo Amad of Al Jama-ah.

The second motion of no confidence in the mayor was proposed by Lubabalo Magwentshu of the African Transformation Movement, and seconded by PAC councillor Tebogo Nkokou.

Two other members of the DA-led coalition were also up for motions of no confidence - the chair of the Section 79 committee for gender, youth and disabled, DA councillor Nakita Dellwaria, and the chairperson of the environment, infrastructure and service delivery Section 79 committee, ActionSA councillor Lerato Ngobeni.

These were also scrapped.

On the motion against Phalatse, Arnolds said: "Whilst drafting this motion, I felt like a pastor in church – I reminisced and looked at all the issues of the city and why I'm doing this. I thought about the current administration and how I wanted to give them an opportunity to demonstrate their Golden Start."

The Golden Start is the DA-led government's blueprint for a business-savvy city - and it includes fixing the electricity and water issues, among others.

"I'm also looking at the city finances – we're not in a good standing," she said.

"It pains me as a resident that the grass is taller than Margaret Arnolds – the streets are cleaner than the toilets of this district."





She claimed that Phalatse would open a golf tournament, instead of going to Eldorado Park, where another woman was murdered recently.

"The motion is withdrawn with a heavy heart."

The chairperson of the Johannesburg ANC, Dada Morero, said the opposition parties were instructed by the leadership to withdraw the motions, so the ANC and the EFF could work out the issues arising from the events in Ekurhuleni.