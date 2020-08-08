1h ago

add bookmark

Opposition sceptical about Cabinet committee to investigate Covid-19 contracts

Jan Gerber
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.
Jan Gerber/News24
  • The DA described the Cabinet committee to investigate Covid-19 procurement as "window dressing to create the illusion of action".
  • The EFF called it "nothing more than a public relations exercise aimed at misleading the people of South Africa".
  • Cope said it doesn't "have any trust in these ministers to investigate anything that has to do with corruption". 

Opposition parties reacted with cynicism to President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of a six-member Cabinet committee to deal with all allegations of corruption related to Covid-19 procurement.

Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of this team.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen described the committee as "window dressing to create the illusion of action".

"This toothless gathering of ANC cadres has no real capacity to investigate and prosecute those involved. But more importantly, it has no motivation to do so either," he said in a statement.

READ | Alcohol ban: Liquor traders 'losing an estimated R300m a day'

"Never, in 26 years of ANC government, has the ruling party ever found itself or its own members guilty of anything. It's not going to start doing so now. This Covid corruption committee will go the same dead-end route as the inter-ministerial bodies that investigated Nkandla and the Gupta landing at Waterkloof, and ended up exonerating every high-ranking ANC cadre. It's nothing but a whitewashing exercise."

He said South Africans want to see action from Ramaphosa and added that the DA, in May, proposed a special inspector-general to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to prevent the looting of Covid-19 funds.

"To date, the president and his Cabinet have refused to consider this proposal. The scale of the looting we have seen makes a mockery of his solemn vows back in March that Covid procurement corruption will not be tolerated, and that anyone implicated will face serious consequences," Steenhuisen said.

What is this Cabinet committee?

Who serves on the committee?

  • Justice Minister Ronald Lamola (convenor);
  • Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu;
  • Finance Minister Tito Mboweni;
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele;
  • Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu; and
  • Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

What is it supposed to do?

President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed all ministers and premiers to provide information on the names of companies and details of tenders and contracts that have been awarded in national departments, provincial governments and public entities during the period of the national state of disaster. It must then investigate these contracts and provide Ramaphosa with a report. Lamola said they will provide the information to law enforcement agencies. The information will also be made available to the public.

What isn't it supposed to do?

Lamola said the committee's work will not replace the investigations of the law enforcement agencies, who must continue without fear, favour or prejudice.

The EFF described the decision to establish the committee as "a waste of time, irrational" and indicative of the poor leadership of the Ramaphosa-administration.

In a statement, the party says ministers have failed to implement measures to prevent Covid-19 corruption in their departments.

"The executive is the one accused of corruption, wrongdoing, maladministration and negligence, and they, therefore, cannot be the same people who are investigating themselves," reads the statement.

'Public relations exercise'

"The establishment of the committee is, therefore, nothing more than a public relations exercise aimed at misleading the people of South Africa that government is fighting corruption whilst it is part of the problem."

The EFF says the government cannot investigate itself. It must be done by an external body, like law enforcement agencies.

READ | Mix of Covid-19 and other illnesses creates a 'toxic concoction', court hears

Last month, the EFF wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, to request an ad hoc committee to scrutinise all Covid-19 procurement.

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem said his party rejects the ministerial committee.

"We believe this is an insult to the people of the country," he said in a statement.

"We don't have any trust in these ministers to investigate anything that has to do with corruption. There are serious allegations against some of their colleagues, who are also suspects."

He said it is a criminal, not a political matter, and law enforcement agencies must investigate.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
ANC stalwarts urge Ramaphosa and NEC to make good on commitment to fight graft
Corruption prosecutions: NPA must ensure it takes 'formidable cases' to court
South Africa needs a permanent, multi-skilled unit to fight corruption - Lamola
Read more on:
copedaeffjohn steenhuisendennis bloemcorruptioncoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you know what your baby's name means?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, we just chose one we loved
43% - 705 votes
Yes, we researched the meaning carefully
42% - 693 votes
Yes, it's a traditional family name
16% - 259 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus

22m ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.62
(-0.12)
ZAR/GBP
23.01
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
20.78
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.62
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.88)
Gold
2034.21
(+0.05)
Silver
28.28
(+0.09)
Platinum
961.50
(+0.38)
Brent Crude
44.55
(-1.53)
Palladium
2166.01
(+0.63)
All Share
56757.73
(-1.56)
Top 40
52435.65
(-1.72)
Financial 15
9897.96
(+0.10)
Industrial 25
74671.49
(-1.98)
Resource 10
58948.78
(-1.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

38m ago

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo