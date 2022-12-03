20m ago

OR Tambo airport robbery plot: Hawks arrest 11 armed men who planned to hit cargo section

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
An eight-ton truck that would have been used in an armed robbery at OR Tambo International Airport.
Supplied by the Hawks

The Hawks arrested 11 suspects who were planning to hold up staff at OR Tambo International Airport's cargo section in an armed robbery on Friday night.

The men – dressed in blue overalls and yellow safety vests, ostensibly to look like airport workers – were surrounded before they could execute their plan.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said they received a tip-off about a planned armed robbery, and the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section launched a joint intelligence-driven operation.

The unit was assisted by the Special Task Force, Ekurhuleni District Operational Task Team, K9 Law Enforcement and Bad Boyz Security.

"The information was operationalised, and the team observed as the identified eight-ton truck with false registration plates and branding entered Swissport," said Mogale.

Mogale added:

The team tactically contained the truck, and 11 suspects who were concealed behind empty cardboard boxes were arrested.

The truck, three unlicensed firearms, ammunition and cellphones were seized.


Read more on:
hawksjohannesburggautengcrime and courtsor tambo
