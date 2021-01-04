39m ago

add bookmark

OR Tambo bust: gold bars worth R61m seized, 3 arrested

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jack Vearey/ Getty Images
  • Gold bars weighing 73.5kgs were seized from three people at OR Tambo International Airport on New Year's Eve.
  • The three had flown to South Africa from Madagascar.
  • They are due in court where they face charges of dealing in precious metal and the contravention of the Customs Act.

Three people were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after gold bars, with an estimated street value of R61 million, were found in their luggage.

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said that the three were arrested on New Year's Eve after airport security alerted police that a scan of their luggage had revealed irregular objects.

"The trio had just flown into South Africa from Madagascar and were en route to Dubai via Ethiopia last week when they were apprehended. Upon questioning of the suspects and further inspection of their hand luggage, officials discovered the gold bars and some foreign currency," said Mathe.

The gold, weighing 73.5kg, was seized along with the currency under the Customs and Excise Act and the Exchange Control Regulation. 

READ | 7 arrested, R8m in items seized from illegal gold processing refinery on West Rand

Mathe also said that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), with the assistance of Interpol, was investigating the matter to "determine the legitimacy of the certification papers as provided by the men and also to determine the country of origin where the gold was mined".

"Investigations will also focus on which country the gold bars were destined for."

The three are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday where they face charges of dealing in precious metal and contravention of the Customs Act. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
or tambo international airportgautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 13275 votes
No, I will not
39% - 11219 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4303 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.55
(+0.66)
ZAR/GBP
19.91
(+0.64)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(+0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.24
(+0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.33)
Gold
1927.42
(+0.82)
Silver
27.19
(+1.32)
Platinum
1098.50
(+2.08)
Brent Crude
51.46
(0.00)
Palladium
2448.00
(-0.88)
All Share
59833.22
(+0.71)
Top 40
54795.27
(+0.76)
Financial 15
12014.96
(-0.38)
Industrial 25
78658.55
(+0.97)
Resource 10
58155.10
(+1.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo