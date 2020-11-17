Orange Farm teacher still haunted by murder of pupils

54m ago

Murder-accused Pontsho Mohlanka appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court.
PHOTO: Christopher Moagi, Daily Sun
  • The case of Lesotho national, Pontsho Mohlanka, who is accused of killing two boys in Orange Farm, has been postponed to next month.
  • Simphiwe Mgcina, 6, and Mpho Makondo, 8 were last seen on 18 September, when they were walking home.
  • Mgcina's uncle told the media outside the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court that the child's teacher was still affected by what happened.

The teacher of one of two boys whose bodies were found in Orange Farm in September is still traumatised by what happened, a relative of one of the children said.

Simphiwe Mgcina, 6, and Mpho Makondo, 8, were last seen on 18 September, when they were walking home from a nearby hair salon in Orange Farm.

Their bodies were found the following day, a short distance away from each other.

READ | Orange Farm child murder suspect Pontsho Mohlanka abandons bail application

The murders sparked a national outcry.

Lesotho national, Pontsho Mohlanka, 29, who was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, briefly appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Her case was postponed to 7 December for further investigation.

Mgcina's uncle, Jabulani Mgcina, addressed the media outside the court and said that the child's teacher missed him.

"She has told me on several [occasions] that the death of my nephew is lingering in her mind. We met this morning on my way to court and she asked me how the case is going and I explained that Mohlanka is appearing today.

Mgcina said:

She told me that whenever she looks at a desk where my nephew [would sit], she feels like crying. She said she misses him a lot. As a family, we understand what she is going through because my nephew was energetic and we miss him too.

Mpho's grandmother, Morgineh Malatji, said both families should be patient and allow justice to take its course.

'We must be there for every parent'

Malatji said the police and prosecution need to ensure there was enough time to complete the investigation before Mohlanka is tried.

"This not an ordinary case. This case is about two counts of murder. It is not an ordinary case. We are patient and confident that there is light at the end of the tunnel. I have faith in the police. I trust that we will get justice at the end of the day," Malatji added.

Malatji still misses her grandchild and is undergoing counselling.

Selinah Khanye from Women In Motion warned parents across the country to ensure that their children were safe when playing outside.

Khanye added that all parents who lost their children through violence need support from their families and community.

"We must be there for every parent who is grieving. What has happened to the two little children is a sign that as communities we need to unite and ensure that our children are safe and perpetrators are brought to book.

"We are in court to support the family and the entire community of Orange Farm. This is the time where we must ensure that the court feels our pain and delivers justice," she said.

