Oscar Mabuyane denies academic fraud, claims allegations have tainted his reputation

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane intends challenging a forensic report implicating him in a fraud scandal at the University of Fort Hare.

Mabuyane was responding to a News24 report that he attempted to obtain a Master's and PhD from UFH despite not meeting the minimum requirements.

He claims his reputation has now been tainted by the report.

He was responding to a News24 report that cited a forensic report implicating him in fraudulent admission to the institution and registration for a Master's degree and, later, a PhD in Public Administration, although only having a BCom degree.

Mabuyane allegedly solicited the assistance of former UFH Professor Edwin Ijeoma, his team of "research assistants", and ghostwriters to help flesh out his Master's proposal despite not meeting the requirements to pursue this qualification without honours.

According to the report, Mabuyane didn't do more than just paraphrase and add bits of information to "his" Master's proposal, as Ijeoma and his team did most of the work.

The report said the team also helped him prepare for his presentation to a panel of academics, adding that the evidence against him was too compelling to ignore or claim he was unaware of the plot to earn him the qualifications in fraudulent fashion.

Ijeoma's secretary, Candyce Dawes, is also implicated in the report.

The UFH said it had handed investigation reports into the Department of Public Administration fraud allegations to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

On Monday, Mabuyane insisted he worked on the Master's proposal by himself and was only assigned Ijeoma as his supervisor after successfully presenting it before a panel of academics.

He continued his studies until 2021.

His spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said in a statement:

In 2021, the premier received a letter from the university stating he has been excluded and deregistered as a student of the institution, following a review conducted in respect of students who were supervised by Professor Ijeoma.

Mabuyane said he was surprised there was a forensic report as he hadn't been invited to respond to allegations against him.

He also denied receiving a post-graduate qualification and pursuing doctoral studies at UFH.

He also said he had roped in his lawyers to take the matter to the courts, as he believes that this platform will create an opportunity to share his side of the story and defend his reputation "which is tainted by the allegations made in the news report".