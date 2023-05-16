1h ago

Share

Oscar Mabuyane denies academic fraud, claims allegations have tainted his reputation

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has vowed to challenge the report implicating him in academic fraud.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has vowed to challenge the report implicating him in academic fraud.
PHOTO: Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images, Die Burger
  • Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane intends challenging a forensic report implicating him in a fraud scandal at the University of Fort Hare.
  • Mabuyane was responding to a News24 report that he attempted to obtain a Master's and PhD from UFH despite not meeting the minimum requirements.
  • He claims his reputation has now been tainted by the report.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane says he will challenge the report implicating him in academic fraud at the University of Fort Hare (UFH).

He was responding to a News24 report that cited a forensic report implicating him in fraudulent admission to the institution and registration for a Master's degree and, later, a PhD in Public Administration, although only having a BCom degree. 

Mabuyane allegedly solicited the assistance of former UFH Professor Edwin Ijeoma, his team of "research assistants", and ghostwriters to help flesh out his Master's proposal despite not meeting the requirements to pursue this qualification without honours.

READ | Will political pacts save SA? Steenhuisen, Mashaba and others take hot seat at News24 summit

According to the report, Mabuyane didn't do more than just paraphrase and add bits of information to "his" Master's proposal, as Ijeoma and his team did most of the work. 

The report said the team also helped him prepare for his presentation to a panel of academics, adding that the evidence against him was too compelling to ignore or claim he was unaware of the plot to earn him the qualifications in fraudulent fashion. 

Ijeoma's secretary, Candyce Dawes, is also implicated in the report. 

SEE | Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

The UFH said it had handed investigation reports into the Department of Public Administration fraud allegations to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

On Monday, Mabuyane insisted he worked on the Master's proposal by himself and was only assigned Ijeoma as his supervisor after successfully presenting it before a panel of academics.

He continued his studies until 2021.

His spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said in a statement:

In 2021, the premier received a letter from the university stating he has been excluded and deregistered as a student of the institution, following a review conducted in respect of students who were supervised by Professor Ijeoma.

Mabuyane said he was surprised there was a forensic report as he hadn't been invited to respond to allegations against him.

He also denied receiving a post-graduate qualification and pursuing doctoral studies at UFH.

He also said he had roped in his lawyers to take the matter to the courts, as he believes that this platform will create an opportunity to share his side of the story and defend his reputation "which is tainted by the allegations made in the news report".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siuuniversity of fort hareoscar mabuyaneeast londoneastern capeeducationpoliticsfraud
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be getting your hands on a copy of André de Ruyter's newly released memoir?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I want all the Eskom dirt
54% - 649 votes
No, we've heard it all already
46% - 552 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

15 May

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.11
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.93
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.82
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.78
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,065.75
+0.6%
Palladium
1,529.21
+0.3%
Gold
2,010.12
-0.3%
Silver
23.89
-0.8%
Brent Crude
75.23
+1.4%
Top 40
73,185
+0.4%
All Share
78,527
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,680
+0.1%
Industrial 25
108,662
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,963
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

6h ago

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo