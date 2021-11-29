36m ago

Oscar Pistorius moved to Gqeberha prison as part of parole process

Tebogo Monama
  • Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been moved from a prison in Pretoria to one in Gqeberha. 
  • He is now eligible for parole after he was jailed for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.  
  • Pistorius has been moved to be closer to Steenkamp's parents so they can conduct a victim-offender-dialogue as part of the parole process. 

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that convicted murderer, Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, has been moved from a correctional facility in Pretoria to a prison in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the move was part of a process in which Pistorius is eligible for parole after serving half of his 13-year sentence.

The disgraced athlete has been serving the sentence for the murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Steenkamp's parents live in the Eastern Cape. 

READ | Oscar Pistorius now eligible for parole in March 2023 – after Appeal Court admits error in murder sentence

"The transfer is necessitated by the need to commence with the processes of a victim-offender-dialogue as the victims are based in Gqeberha. Offenders participate in the victim-offender-dialogue as part of their rehabilitation path, wherein they are able to acknowledge the harm they have caused to their victims and the society at large," Nxumalo added. 

He said the victim-offender-dialogue was an internal process.

"Victim-offender dialogues are sensitive, emotional and inconsolable; hence they are presided [over] by highly trained officials who ought to ensure that all parties derive value from the process. DCS is unable to pre-empt the timeframe as this will be guided by the level of preparedness by all participants."

He added that victim-offender-dialogues were not a parole placement process, but a programme that took place before an offender could be considered for parole.

