O'Sullivan's involvement in IPID probe into Phahlane 'unacceptable', state capture inquiry hears

Jeanette Chabalala
Private investigator Paul O'Sullivan. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Beeld, file)
  • There is no reasonable explanation why forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan and his assistant, Sarah-Jane Trent, were closely involved in IPID investigations into former acting national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane, says a lawyer.  
  • Former IPID boss Robert McBride was cross-examined at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.  
  • He said O'Sullivan assisted the police watchdog with a lot of investigations.  

It is "unacceptable" for forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan and his assistant, Sarah-Jane Trent, to have been "closely and consistently" involved in the investigation involving former acting national commissioner General Kgomotso Phahlane, advocate Dawie Joubert SC said on Thursday. 

Joubert was cross-examining former IPID boss Robert McBride on behalf of General Ntebo Jan Mabula and Brigadier Pharasa Ncube. 

Mabula and Ncube were part of a North West police team that investigated an alleged security breach at Phahlane's house.  

This after O'Sullivan and Trent accompanied two IPID investigators to the house in 2016.  

The police then began investigations against the IPID team at the behest of Crime Intelligence for "security threats". 

Joubert said it was "totally unacceptable" for O'Sullivan - who is the complainant in the Phahlane matter - and Trent to interrogate witnesses and draft statements for them. 

"A complainant should not get involved in that level," he added.  

READ | Justice has prevailed, says Paul O'Sullivan after Kgomotso Phahlane dismissal

However, McBride said: "In fairness to the investigators and to O'Sullivan and Trent, there is an explanation which they give in their affidavits as to how they came to be together, in one car at that specific time.

"I think whilst I acknowledge that there was too much assistance if I can put it that way, they have explained the circumstances in which this happened.

"From the outside view, some people have commented to their involvement and too much assistance."

McBride added O'Sullivan had assisted IPID with a lot of investigations. 

He said the key reason was more than just specific aspects relating to the Phahlane case but more about the issue of funding. 

McBride also told the commission the North West team that investigated the alleged threat at Phahlane's house was the same team that was being investigated by IPID. 

"The choice of the team was a concern for me," McBride said. 

He added Mabula should have recused himself from the case, saying Phahlane "knowingly had a say on who is on the team". 

