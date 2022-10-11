1h ago

Ottery double murder: Warrant of arrest issued for elusive alibi witness

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Riedwaan and Rugeya Addinall, both in their 80s, were found murdered in their home in Ottery, Cape Town.
PHOTO: Facebook
  • A warrant of arrest was issued for an elusive alibi witness, who was supposed to testify in the trial of the men charged with murdering two Ottery pensioners. 
  • The matter was stood down in the hope of pinning the witness down at work, but he was not available. 
  • He is expected to be arrested to secure his appearance at the next hearing in December.

A warrant of arrest was issued for an alibi witness who failed to pitch up at the Western Cape High Court on Monday to testify for one of the men accused of murdering an elderly couple in Ottery. 

Acting Judge Bryan Hack was already slightly annoyed by the delay caused by the lateness of the accused during the trial, a vague sick note to explain why one of the men was absent, as well as the battle to get an elusive alibi witness to court. 

The pensioners, Rugeya and Riedwaan Addinall, both in their 80s, had downsized from a house and moved into a garden cottage in Ottery for more manageable living. 

They kept on the services of their trusted gardener and handyman, Gcinile Ngcobela, to maintain the small patch of grass next to the cottage, washing their car, and shopping.  

Ngcobela, in turn, was building up a small home maintenance business but had bitten off more than he could chew. He roped in Lwazi Ntsibantsiba, a school pupil doing barrow work and cement mixing at a construction site, during the December 2018 school holidays.

He knew Ntsibantsiba as the nephew of a friend he visited regularly.

Ntsibantsiba was happy to switch from back-breaking construction work to house painting and gardening, which also paid more, until he started matric. 

The Addinalls were discovered dead in their cottage in January 2019; there was rat poison in Rugeya's mouth.

The two accused were the last people seen entering the property.

Both were arrested for murder, and their fingerprints were found at the scene.

However, they blame each other.

Ngcobela said he left Ntsibantsiba with the Addinalls when he went to give someone a quote for a painting job. He was behind on paying Ntsibantsiba and had hoped to solve a cash flow problem by taking money from the painting job's deposit to catch up with the payment owed. 

The alibi witness was supposed to corroborate Ngcobela's arrival at the potential painting job to prove that his assistant was alone for a time. 

Ngcobela's lawyer, Bashir Sibda, told Hack on Monday that he called the alibi witness and reminded him that he was due in court.

When he did not appear in court, the prosecutor, Nadia Ajam, recommended that he be arrested to secure his appearance. 

Sibda asked Hack to find a middle ground, saying that keeping him in Pollsmoor would be a nerve-wracking experience and could affect his testimony.

Sibda said:

Pollsmoor is a terrible place.

Both the accused are out on bail. 

When the matter resumed, Sibda said there was still no sign of the witness. His workmates said he was out in the company van.

"The warrant is duly issued and the matter is postponed to 5 December," said Hack.

