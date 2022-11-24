1h ago

Oudtshoorn deputy mayor resigns amid sexual assault charges

Marvin Charles
Mlandeli Nyuka.
  • The deputy mayor of the Oudtshoorn Municipality has resigned amid sexual assault allegations against him.
  • Mlandeli Nyuka was arrested in October and remains in custody after being denied bail.
  • Vlancio Donson was elected unopposed as deputy mayor.

The deputy mayor of the Oudtshoorn Municipality, Mlandeli Nyuka, has resigned from his post amid charges of sexual assault.

Nyuka was arrested last month after a colleague opened a case against him, accusing him of accosting her in his office.

He was denied bail earlier this month. 

Nyuka's resignation was confirmed by Mayor Chris Macpherson in a video posted on his Facebook page on Thursday and shared on the municipality's Facebook page.

"The resignation letter from Nyuka has been received by the council on Thursday morning during a council meeting. Nyuka has protected the integrity of the council," he said.

Macpherson added councillor Vlancio Donson was elected unopposed as deputy mayor. 

The resignation comes after the GOOD party tabled a motion of no confidence in Nyuka on Thursday.

Earlier this month, News24 reported Nyuka was still getting his salary while awaiting trial, despite being charged with sexual assault and rape.

EXCLUSIVE | Oudtshoorn deputy mayor keeps job, despite being held on sexual assault charges

Nyuka, who is the president of the Suid-Kaap Saamstaan party in the DA-controlled municipality, was charged with sexually assaulting a 37-year-old employee in his office on 27 September.

He was accused of offering the employee a better job in return for her silence.

He was arrested on 2 October.

It is understood Nyuka was out on bail on a rape case at the time of the alleged incident.

It also emerged he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2013.

Nyuka took over as deputy mayor earlier this year after he was elected by the majority of councillors during a council sitting. 

However, his membership of the Suid-Kaap Saamstaan party was terminated in April this year. 

News24 understands Nyuka's membership was terminated following a disciplinary hearing into, among other things, gross misconduct relating to dishonesty and failure to abide by the party's step-aside rule.

He was facing criminal charges at the time. 


