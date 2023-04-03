34m ago

Share

'Ouma Katrina' honoured with literature doctorate by UCT in recognition of preserving San language

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
'Ouma Katrina' was honoured by UCT for her lifelong commitment to preserving an ancient San language and culture.
'Ouma Katrina' was honoured by UCT for her lifelong commitment to preserving an ancient San language and culture.
PHOTO: Department of Arts and Culture website
  • Ouma Katrina Esau, the only remaining fluent speaker of the San language N|uu, was honoured with an honorary Doctor of Literature degree by UCT. 
  • It was in recognition of her lifetime commitment to preserving the language. 
  • The university said her work preserved not just language, but the practices and history of an ancient culture.

The only remaining fluent speaker of the endangered indigenous South African language N|uu, ?Xuu Katrina Esau, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Cape Town (UCT) this week.

This in recognition of her lifelong commitment to preserving the language. 

The university said Ouma Katrina, as she is fondly known, made it her life's work to teach the language and educate the youth on other unique traditions of the San people. 

She was bestowed a Doctor of Literature (honoris causa) degree by UCT Chancellor Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe during Wednesday afternoon's graduation ceremony for the humanities faculty.

READ | Dlamini-Zuma tweet over 'dying language' causes a stir

You can watch the UCT video for a moving account of her extraordinary life so far, and how she decided to revive a language declared extinct in 1973.

The university said Ouma Katrina taught at a small school in her house in Upington, Northern Cape. 

When News24 interviewed her in 2019, she said she was dipping into her pension money to buy teaching materials.

Her biggest struggle was to keep the attention of pupils who entered their teens and started finding parties and relationships more enjoyable.

The university said she strived to share knowledge that would help the San to preserve their language and cultural ways for generations to come.

ALSO READ | Judiciary 'strong enough to withstand whatever pressures may be placed on it' - Chief Justice Zondo

The revival of ancient languages and preservation of cultural practices, which were sidelined during centuries of colonialism and oppression, came to the fore during a court case in Cape Town involving the struggle to preserve land considered sacred at the site chosen for the new Amazon building. 

That case centred on the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council's bid to preserve the land.

The court ultimately rescinded an application to stop the construction, but the drawn-out case highlighted the move to preserve ancient spaces and cultures.

UCT said Ouma Katrina was planning to produce educational CDs and DVDs to spread the language's reach. 

It added: 

She has contributed significantly to the linguistic granary through publication, proliferation and direct engagement as forms of knowledge production, which include not only linguistic heritage but the values, sounds, feelings and the tangible and intangible memories they carry.

"Her work has inspired linguists, scholars, archivists and language activists across the globe."

In a video prepared by the Department of Arts and Culture, Ouma Katrina said what made the language unique was that it had five different clicks. 

She also wrote the book Qhoi n|a Tijho, which is understood to be the only children's book published in N|uu. 

Ouma Katrina added her honorary doctorate to the Order of the Baobab in Silver awarded by then-president Jacob Zuma in 2014. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uctkatrina esaucape townwestern capeeducationarts and culture
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you still optimistic about the future of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believe the potential is still there
19% - 969 votes
No, I feel we cannot reverse the damage that has been done
49% - 2561 votes
I will only be able to say after the 2024 elections
32% - 1648 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress

31 Mar

LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.89
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.02
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.36
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.96
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
984.59
-0.7%
Palladium
1,452.39
-0.5%
Gold
1,958.35
-0.6%
Silver
23.72
-1.6%
Brent Crude
79.89
+1.6%
Top 40
70,752
+0.4%
All Share
76,364
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,043
+1.2%
Industrial 25
102,967
+0.0%
Financial 15
15,540
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life

31 Mar

Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life
This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm

31 Mar

This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm
Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung...

31 Mar

Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung transplant
This Cape Town woman provides free access to women's sexual health through her app...

31 Mar

This Cape Town woman provides free access to women's sexual health through her app and website
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

30 Mar

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo