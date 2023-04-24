'Our boy is not doing well': Family of toddler burnt with boiling water at creche struggle with medical bills

A toddler suffered severe injuries to his legs and buttocks after he was scalded by boiling water at Stepping Stones Daycare Centre in Alexandra in 2021.

Reneilwe Leso is on trial for the crime and faces charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and child abuse.

The family said they were stuck with an outstanding medical bill of more than R40 000 and had been handed over to lawyers.

The family of an Alexandra child, who was scalded by boiling water at a creche, said the little boy was still battling to recover from the ordeal.

"Our boy is not doing well, and he is really struggling. We really need a psychologist or someone to check on him because he is now bullying and fighting with other kids.

"His behaviour is making everybody worried, and we don’t know what to do," the boy’s grandmother, who could not be named to protect the boy's identity, told News24.

The then 2-year-old boy suffered severe injuries to his legs and buttocks after Reneilwe Leso, 27, allegedly bathed him in hot water at Stepping Stones Daycare Centre in Alexandra, in January 2021.

The case against Leso was set down for trial in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court.

Leso was charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and child abuse.

READ | 'Unbearable' pain: Family battling with death of girl, 3, who fell into Eastern Cape school pit toilet

The National Prosecuting Authority said the case was postponed on Wednesday to 4 May as a provisional date for a doctor to testify.

The grandmother said the injuries sustained by the boy - who turns five in May - impacted his well being.



The woman said:

He is really struggling because the muscles behind his legs are really bad.

She said the medical bills were piling up, and the family was stuck with an outstanding medical bill of more than R40 000 and had been handed over to lawyers.



"We still receive emails from the hospital to pay the medical bills and are struggling. I don’t see any way we can pay that amount because, as a granny, I am not working and it is really difficult."

ALSO READ | 'We are dead inside': Family claim creche 'cover-up' after Kganya Mokhele, 2, crushed by bookshelf

The woman said they remained hopeful that justice would prevail when the case returned on 4 May.

"We are still waiting to hear what the doctor who needs to testify will say, but let's hope justice will prevail."

Jade Kelmovitz, from Women and Men Against Child Abuse, said the organisation was happy that the trial was finally under way after months of postponements.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

"The situation has been both financially and emotionally taxing on the family, and the little boy has suffered tremendously as well," said Kelmovitz.

"We would like to see the accused found guilty as charged and sentenced accordingly... As a preschool caregiver, she had a duty to care and protect because that's what the parents entrusted her to do," she said.



