6h ago

Share

'Our boy is not doing well': Family of toddler burnt with boiling water at creche struggle with medical bills

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Gauteng Department of Social Development lodged an urgent application to close a daycare centre in Johannesburg.
The Gauteng Department of Social Development lodged an urgent application to close a daycare centre in Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via
  • A toddler suffered severe injuries to his legs and buttocks after he was scalded by boiling water at Stepping Stones Daycare Centre in Alexandra in 2021.
  • Reneilwe Leso is on trial for the crime and faces charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and child abuse.
  • The family said they were stuck with an outstanding medical bill of more than R40 000 and had been handed over to lawyers.

The family of an Alexandra child, who was scalded by boiling water at a creche, said the little boy was still battling to recover from the ordeal.

"Our boy is not doing well, and he is really struggling. We really need a psychologist or someone to check on him because he is now bullying and fighting with other kids.

"His behaviour is making everybody worried, and we don’t know what to do," the boy’s grandmother, who could not be named to protect the boy's identity, told News24.

The then 2-year-old boy suffered severe injuries to his legs and buttocks after Reneilwe Leso, 27, allegedly bathed him in hot water at Stepping Stones Daycare Centre in Alexandra, in January 2021.

The case against Leso was set down for trial in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court.

Leso was charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and child abuse.

READ | 'Unbearable' pain: Family battling with death of girl, 3, who fell into Eastern Cape school pit toilet

The National Prosecuting Authority said the case was postponed on Wednesday to 4 May as a provisional date for a doctor to testify.

The grandmother said the injuries sustained by the boy - who turns five in May - impacted his well being. 

The woman said:

He is really struggling because the muscles behind his legs are really bad.

She said the medical bills were piling up, and the family was stuck with an outstanding medical bill of more than R40 000 and had been handed over to lawyers.

"We still receive emails from the hospital to pay the medical bills and are struggling. I don’t see any way we can pay that amount because, as a granny, I am not working and it is really difficult."

ALSO READ | 'We are dead inside': Family claim creche 'cover-up' after Kganya Mokhele, 2, crushed by bookshelf

The woman said they remained hopeful that justice would prevail when the case returned on 4 May.

"We are still waiting to hear what the doctor who needs to testify will say, but let's hope justice will prevail."

Jade Kelmovitz, from Women and Men Against Child Abuse, said the organisation was happy that the trial was finally under way after months of postponements.

"The situation has been both financially and emotionally taxing on the family, and the little boy has suffered tremendously as well," said Kelmovitz.

"We would like to see the accused found guilty as charged and sentenced accordingly... As a preschool caregiver, she had a duty to care and protect because that's what the parents entrusted her to do," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stepping stones daycaregautengjohannesburgcrime and courtseducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Which area of your life do you worry about the most amid prolonged Stage 6 blackouts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Business finances
35% - 1379 votes
Home comfort
19% - 739 votes
Personal health
5% - 211 votes
Personal safety
41% - 1607 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE| Clean air or electricity – can we have both?

1h ago

LISTEN LIVE| Clean air or electricity – can we have both?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.16
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.61
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.96
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,102.59
-1.9%
Palladium
1,590.29
+0.9%
Gold
1,983.40
+0.0%
Silver
25.01
-0.3%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,741
+0.6%
All Share
78,338
+0.6%
Resource 10
69,954
+0.9%
Industrial 25
106,228
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,484
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo