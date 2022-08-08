'Our children should not be dying to become men': 11 young initiates die in Eastern Cape

Eleven initiates have died in the Eastern Cape.

They died from dehydration, septicemia and gangrene.

A further 119 were treated in hospitals across the province for circumcision-related complications.

Six deaths were recorded from the Mhlontlo Local Municipality, two from King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, two from Ingquza Local Municipality, and one from Buffalo City in Mdantsane.

A further 119 were admitted to hospitals due to the customary male initiation-related complications.

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha, responding to a parliamentary question posed by the DA MPL Sanele Magaqa in the provincial legislature last week, said the boys had died from dehydration, septicaemia and gangrene.



Magaqa said serious interventions were needed to stop the deaths of children when they embarked on their traditional rites of passage into adulthood.

He said:

The conclusion of the initiation season should be a time of celebration for families, not a time of loss and sorrow.

Asked by Magaqa about measures being taken to prevent the deaths, Nqatha blamed parents and those running the traditional circumcisions.

"All the above causes of deaths are as a result of negligence on the part of parents or persons who are assigned to take full responsibility of the initiates. Advocacy and awareness campaigns were embarked on by EC Cogta to educate would-be initiates and their parents or guardians about the roadmap to safe initiation including their responsibilities," Nqatha said.





Magaqa was unimpressed with Nqatha's response, accusing him of shirking his own responsibility as MEC for traditional affairs. He accused him of failing to accept that his department's interventions were falling short.

Magaqa added:

Initiation schools play a key role in our cultural heritage, but we need to work together collaboratively as government and society to ensure that our children can return and take up their new roles in our communities.

He advised Nqatha to engage with the Provincial Initiation Coordination Committee (PICC) and review what had gone wrong, and come up with workable solutions that would ensure the children's safety.

He said there needed to be better training of traditional leaders, and closer working relationships with health practitioners.

There also needed to be better enforcement of the Customary Initiation Act, Act 2 of 2021, which came into effect in September 2021.

Magaqa said:

Circumcision should never lead to death or mutilation. Our children should not be dying to become men.



