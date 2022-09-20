'Our country has turned against honest citizens' - farmers who lost livelihood to cattle theft

Gauteng police recovered more than 400 stolen cattle in a chicken run in Zuurbekom.

Some farmers whose cattle were stolen descended on the plot to identify their cattle.

Two people have been arrested.

Pain, disappointment and anger were etched on the faces of a group of small-scale farmers after they realised that their stolen cattle were not among the livestock recovered on a plot in Zuurbekom in the west of Johannesburg.



Gauteng police found more than 400 stolen cattle hidden in a chicken run on the plot. Farmers searching for their stolen animals then arrived on the plot hoping to find some of their cattle.

Police have since arrested two people, aged 35 and 80, on charges of business robbery and possession of suspected stolen livestock.

At the plot on Monday, police took statements from the farmers who had gathered on the scene. The lucky ones managed to identify their cattle and left with them, while others left empty-handed.

Shumi Nhlapo cut a lonely figure as he walked around the plot and looked in the chicken run in the hope of recovering his cattle.

Nhlapo, from Doornkop in Soweto, lost 62 livestock on 12 August.

He said:

The following day, I confronted our cattle herder. He claimed that thieves opened the kraal for our cows, and they disappeared. The man claimed he noticed in the early hours that our cows were gone.

"He then alerted neighbouring farmers. We then launched an unfruitful search. We searched in Soweto, Vaal and Carletonville. To date, we are still hoping to find our missing cows," Nhlapo added.



Upon hearing the news about the cattle recovery at the chicken farm in Zuurbekom, Nhlapo hit the road.

"I came here on Sunday, thinking I would find them. The majority of the cows here are Brahman breed. We were breeding Bonsmara cattle, which are not here. I don't know where to head now.

"I am saddened. I am battling to sleep. My health is also weakening. My cows were my only source of income. My cows raised and took my children to university. I am poor emotionally and financially. I have no one else to look to for financial survival," Nhlapo said.

READ | Top education official in court after 100 head of stolen cattle allegedly found on his farm

Another farmer Jabulani Manyande had driven from Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg, after being told about the discovery of more than 400 stolen cattle.

On 24 July, Manyande's herder was attacked by five armed men while in the veld looking after his cattle.

"Those men pointed a gun at him, stabbed and assaulted him. They tied him to a rock and fled with 38 of my cattle. They left nine behind. Twenty of the stolen animals were pregnant, and 14 had been recently bought for R750 000.

"They chose the best cows. We live in a country that doesn't care about people trying to earn an honest living. When we take the law into our hands, we will be wrong. What must we do when people steal from us? Must we thank them?" Manyande asked.

He said crime would never end if criminals had more rights than law-abiding citizens.

"Our country has turned against honest citizens. We need to find a way to solve this. We ask the police to allow us to take the law into our hands since they are failing to curb stock theft.

"We need to fight for ourselves to receive attention from the government. I believe that this farm had been used to keep, slaughter and sell our stolen cattle. We must be arrested for protecting our livelihoods," said Manyande.



READ | North West mother and son arrested with 'stolen' cattle after herdsman killed in attack



Next to Manyande, was Andile Mandlana from Westonaria. Mandlana lost 11 cows.

"My cows were stolen from my kraal around 03:00. We searched in parts of Gauteng, Free State and North West, looking for our livestock.



"We were relieved on Sunday when a police officer called us to come to this plot. I was lucky that I managed to identify my cows. I have battled to eat. Farming is my strength.



"I have invested a lot of money in animals. How are we going to continue as small farmers when heartless people target us? What must we do to protect ourselves? Should we take the law into our own hands?" Mandlana asked.



Farm owner



The chicken farm owner claimed he was awakened by the sound of cattle in his yard.



The man could not be identified because his son was expected to appear in court in connection with the theft of the cattle. He claimed the property belonged to the Gauteng government.



He said the cattle were brought to the farm by his son and another man, who were now in custody.



The man promised to cooperate with the police and handed them video footage of the incident.



He said he saw more than 700 cattle on his property on Friday morning.



Some of the animals were slaughtered and others transported to the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and North West, News24 was told.



