'Our country is f***ed up': Fear, anger at night vigil for Hillary Gardee as man arrested for murder

A man arrested in Schoemansdal for the murder of Hillary Gardee will be behind bars when her funeral is held on Saturday.

The "middle-aged man" was arrested in Schoemansdal on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the vigil in her honour reflected a deep fear of crimes such as the one which took her life.

It was an emotional day for the Gardee family on Friday when the police arrived late at night to tell them that they had arrested a man in connection with the murder of their 28-year-old daughter Hillary.

On the eve of her funeral, with arrangements still being made, and after a vigil for Hillary was held outside their Mbombela home, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela arrived with news of a breakthrough.

As the top brass in the province, commissioner Manamela told the family privately that a man had been arrested on Friday morning in Schoemansdal in Mpumalanga.

Afterwards, she addressed the media and said the "middle-aged man" will appear in court on Monday.

She would also not be drawn on reports that a guest house in West Acres in Mbombela had been raided, or speculation that Hillary may have been shot there and her body taken elsewhere.

ALSO READ | Q&A - Criminologist on Hillary Gardee's death: 'It's typically an intimate partner'

Hillary is the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

When the 28-year-old IT specialist disappeared after going to the Mbombela Plaza SuperSpar last Friday, the party roused its social media followers with an urgent plea to help find her.

Sadly, she was found dead in a timber plant after disappearing last Friday. The 3-year-old child with her was dropped in KaMagugu and was found by people who made sure she got home safely.

At the night vigil, broadcast by eNCA, prayers of comfort were offered for her family inside the house, and the chant: "You strike a woman, you strike a rock" rang out. People wearing ANC regalia were also present.



Pictures of Hillary had been printed for the candle lighting service, and a candle set on a pedestal had a picture of her wrapped around it.

[In Pictures]: DSG @mailola_poppy and the leadership of the EFF leading the candle light ceremony for the late Hillary Gardee from Laerskool Laeveld to her home. #RIPHillaryGardee pic.twitter.com/3utXbulkko — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 6, 2022

Deputy EFF secretary-general Poppy Mailola told the group, who had dressed in black, people were even too scared to go and buy bread and airtime these days, and felt the government was failing people.

"Our system is f*cked up. Our country is f*cked up," said an emotional Mailola.

The sad strains of Senzeni Na were sung as lit candles flickered in the evening air. The song asks "what have we done?" and is sung when people feel deeply hurt when something unfair and unjust has happened to a person or a group of people.

[HAPPENING NOW]: DSG @mailola_poppy speaking at the candle light ceremony for Hillary Gardee.



DSG says the reality that women live with is that, they know that if anything happens to them, the criminals will get away with it because this country is messed up. #RIPHillaryGardee pic.twitter.com/rXU5fp4Hm9 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 6, 2022

In a plaintiff cry the Mayor of Mbombela Sibongile Makhushe said people are afraid.

"We cannot continue dying like flies in this country of ours. We don't feel safe in our houses anymore," she said.

As they lit candles they sang: "I'm going to let it shine."

Bambulele uHillary Gardee. Isono sakhe asisazi.



Lala ngoxolo Nkosazana. #RIPHillaryGardee pic.twitter.com/5o1g1bNcgm — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 6, 2022

May the soul of Hillary Gardee rest in perfect, peaceful and eternal peace. #RIPHillaryGardee pic.twitter.com/uQdoggDSEW — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 6, 2022





EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo extended thanks on behalf of the family for the support offered in honour of Hillary.

The funeral will be held at the Church on the Hill in KaMaguga on Saturday.



