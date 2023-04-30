'Our driver is in shock' - Cape Town bus company after deadly N2 bus crash

A bus carrying churchgoers from Lansdowne, Cape Town to George and back overturned on Friday on the N2 near Swellendam.

Police say four women died and scores were injured.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

The Cape Town bus company tasked with transporting more than 50 churchgoers from St Aidan's Church in Lansdowne to the Southern Cape, says its driver was injured and still in shock after a deadly accident that saw four female passengers die on the scene with scores of others injured, on the N2 highway near Swellendam on Friday afternoon.



Enrico Lucas from the HG Travelling bus service said the trip had started on Monday when the group left Cape Town for the Carmel Holiday Resort in George, before starting the return journey back to Cape Town on Friday.

Lucas said the company was in constant contact with the church's tour organiser.

"The driver is an experienced, mature driver who was with the members throughout the trip," he added, saying that he engaged with them daily and was included in the many daily activities planned by members.

"He also suffered injuries and is recovering at home with injuries to his wrist and collar bone," Lucas added.

READ | 5 dead, 48 injured after bus overturns on N2 near Swellendam

According to Lucas, it was not the first time that the church had used their bus travelling services. He added that their bus, was 100% roadworthy and all licences and professional driving permits (PDP) were checked and up to date.

Lucas said:

The driver is in complete shock. We are liaising with police and detectives to gather more information regarding the accident. This is the first major incident with the company, and we send our condolences to the families who have unfortunately lost loved ones.

He wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said Swellendam police are probing a culpable homicide docket after the four women were declared dead by medical services.

"Investigations into the accident revealed a passenger bus with 53 occupants on board was en route from George to Cape Town when the vehicle overturned. Four occupants, all women… were declared dead by paramedics on the scene. All other injured were taken to hospital for further medical care," Spies added.

Police said the investigation is at an early stage, and the cause of the accident is yet to be established.

More information would become available as the investigation unfolds and the investigation continues, Spies added.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

Ismail's Towing company said when they arrived at the scene to tow the bus away, people were standing in shock at what had transpired.

The bus is currently at the repair shop to determine the extent of the damage.

"It is unknown at this stage if the bus is a write-off or can be repaired. We will possibly know during the week what led to the bus leaving the road, " said Nizam Kariem, spokesperson of the towing company.

Western Cape Government Health and Wellness spokesperson Maret Lesch said all patients who were transferred to Caledon Hospital had been discharged.

Lesch added:

Two patients were transferred from Swellendam Hospital to Tygerberg Hospital for further care, and the rest of the patients who were treated at Swellendam Hospital have been discharged.

She also said that one patient was admitted to George Hospital but has since been transferred to a private hospital.

"One patient was stabilised at Worcester Hospital and transferred to Tygerberg Hospital for further care. One patient is in stable condition in Groote Schuur Hospital. Only one patient remains in Tygerberg Hospital and is in stable condition," added Lesch.

News24 contacted family members of the crash victims, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said Eskom had exempted Swellendam Hospital from the load shedding schedule.

"This will greatly assist the facility in ensuring round-the-clock, lifesaving services. I am grateful for the dedication and commitment of our healthcare professionals.

"We will monitor this situation closely and provide updates as they are confirmed," Mbombo added.



