'Our hearts are shattered' - family mourns 'dynamo' publisher Nadia Goetham

Jacana Media publisher Nadia Goetham had died of Covid-19 complications.

Goetham's family announced her death on Sunday.

Social media has seen an outpouring of tributes for her.

Tributes have poured for publisher Nadia Goetham after her family announced her death on Sunday.

Nadia, 46, died of a Covid-19-related condition, her family said in a statement.

"It is with profound sadness that the family of Nadia Goetham can confirm that the beloved book publisher passed away this afternoon of a Covid-19-related medical condition," the statement said.

"Nadia, who carved her early career in print journalism and later made her mark in the book publishing arena, will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Her death was swift and untimely. Our hearts are shattered."

Doing this with a heavy heart! We love you sis. Going to miss you. ? pic.twitter.com/6F7DFawZWG — Ian Goetham (@IanGoetham) April 25, 2021

The family has not yet provided details of her memorial service and funeral.

Nadia's brother, Ian Goetham, described her as a hardworking publisher who loved what she did.

"Our family was a strong unit. She was always the sparkle in the household," he recalled.

Nadia completed her studies in journalism at Peninsula Technikon - now Cape Peninsula University of Technology - before taking up a post at Beeld. She later moved to the publishing sector, he added.

She loved books since she was a child growing up in Paarl, he said.

"She loved reading. She could sit hours and hours with her books."

One thing about @NGoetham was that she was all about the world of publishing and seeing those she cares about win, almost to a fault."You need to move to a bigger publisher" she said to me despite Dijo having been a bestseller for Jacana. That was just how she was built.???? — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) April 26, 2021

Thabiso Mahlape, founder and publisher of Blackbird Books, said Nadia supported his company when few others had.

"If anything, we will seek to carry on if only to see her dream for us become a reality. As she so often said: 'Where there's a will, there is a way.' We will try find our will again," he posted.

A statement from our founder and publisher @MahlapeThabiso on behalf of Blackbird Books #RIPNadiaGoetham pic.twitter.com/C5MfoPy89c — BlackBirdBooks (@_BlackBirdBooks) April 26, 2021

Publishing house Jacana Media described Nadia as a "dynamo".

"Our hearts are broken at the passing of our colleague, friend, advisor, publishing dynamo. Nadia, i[t's] impossible to think you're gone," the publishing house posted on social media.

Nadia breathed life into my moribund book project. She made me believe I could take it up again. She made me excited about taking it up again. For her, I will complete this book insha Allah. — Khadija Patel (@khadijapatel) April 26, 2021

Nadia joined Jacana Media in September 2015. She initially worked as a production manager, but later took on the role of publisher.

This is very sad. @NGoetham was incredible at her job. She was inspiring, caring + also really funny. I worked with her on 2 @JacanaMedia #JMConversations + she also patiently took me through the steps of publishing a book, without expecting anything in return. What a great loss. https://t.co/dVkmVSVRiV — Mia Malan (@miamalan) April 26, 2021

The publisher reportedly said her favourite part of her job was working with new authors and seeing their "face light up when they see and hold their book for the first time".

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.