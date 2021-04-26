9m ago

'Our hearts are shattered' - family mourns 'dynamo' publisher Nadia Goetham

Nicole McCain
Nadia Goetham.
@IanGoetham, Twitter
@IanGoetham, Twitter
  • Jacana Media publisher Nadia Goetham had died of Covid-19 complications.
  • Goetham's family announced her death on Sunday.
  • Social media has seen an outpouring of tributes for her.

Tributes have poured for publisher Nadia Goetham after her family announced her death on Sunday.

Nadia, 46, died of a Covid-19-related condition, her family said in a statement.

"It is with profound sadness that the family of Nadia Goetham can confirm that the beloved book publisher passed away this afternoon of a Covid-19-related medical condition," the statement said.

"Nadia, who carved her early career in print journalism and later made her mark in the book publishing arena, will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Her death was swift and untimely. Our hearts are shattered."

The family has not yet provided details of her memorial service and funeral.

Nadia's brother, Ian Goetham, described her as a hardworking publisher who loved what she did.

"Our family was a strong unit. She was always the sparkle in the household," he recalled.

Nadia completed her studies in journalism at Peninsula Technikon - now Cape Peninsula University of Technology - before taking up a post at Beeld. She later moved to the publishing sector, he added.

She loved books since she was a child growing up in Paarl, he said.

"She loved reading. She could sit hours and hours with her books."

Thabiso Mahlape, founder and publisher of Blackbird Books, said Nadia supported his company when few others had.

"If anything, we will seek to carry on if only to see her dream for us become a reality. As she so often said: 'Where there's a will, there is a way.' We will try find our will again," he posted.

Publishing house Jacana Media described Nadia as a "dynamo".

"Our hearts are broken at the passing of our colleague, friend, advisor, publishing dynamo. Nadia, i[t's] impossible to think you're gone," the publishing house posted on social media.

Nadia joined Jacana Media in September 2015. She initially worked as a production manager, but later took on the role of publisher.

The publisher reportedly said her favourite part of her job was working with new authors and seeing their "face light up when they see and hold their book for the first time".

