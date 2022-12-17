'Our hearts feel empty without him' - Cape Town family offers R10k reward for missing cat

A Milnerton couple are desperately trying to find their missing cat Logan.

A Milnerton couple is offering a R10 000 reward for the safe return of their black and brown cat. Logan, who went missing more than a week ago.

The furry four-legged animal was last seen by his owners the night before he had mysteriously gone missing from their apartment.

Speaking to News24, a distraught Danielle Jibrail said she and her husband. Lionel, noticed the cat missing last week Friday when he was nowhere to be found and they woke up to get ready for the day.

"We are beside ourselves with worry, we've literally been searching for him at local animal organisations and nearby places in our area, but we haven't found him yet. We just want him back as soon as possible," Danielle said.

The couple raised Logan from a kitten and spent the last four years with him inside their home.

"His like our child, we love him to bits and these past few days have been really stressful because we don't know where his or what his doing and if his petrified trying to maybe get his way back home to us," said Danielle.

The couple said Logan is not very people-friendly and would be most of time inside the house and found it strange that he had not shown up when they called him.

Danielle said:

His very attached to me, his literally like my shadow and i could just feel that something was wrong when i did not see him the morning of his disappearance. We have put up posters, flyers, checked in at numerous animal organisations and even approached animal rescue shelters, animal communicators to see if they have seen any sign of our cat, but unfortunately no one had seen him.

The couple said Logan is chipped and neutered.

"We've gone to look in the main roads to see if there was any body lying there, but there wasn't and that's some good news for us because that gives us hope that our boy is still out there," Lionel added.

Danielle said they are offering the R10 000 reward hoping and praying that people will come forward to help look for Logan.

"If he was stolen, I fail to understand why someone would steal him. His not an expensive bread, his just a normal domestic house cat who I got from a lady whose cat had kittens," Danielle added.

According to the couple, they have experienced a lot of loss in the last five years and the thought of losing Logan was "shattering".

"He has brought so much love and happiness into our lives; our home and our hearts feel empty without him. Not knowing what happened to him is absolute torture," Danielle added.

The couple said they are pleading with residents in the Milnerton and surrounding areas to keep a look out for Logan.

"We just want him to come back him already, we miss him so much. It honestly feels like we've lost our child, and no one should every experience this kind of heartbreak," said an emotional Danielle.







