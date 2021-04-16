'Our hearts sunk when we saw bruises on her face' - friend pays tribute at Lufuno Mavhunga memorial

Mbilwi Secondary School on Friday paid tribute to Lufuno Mavhunga, at a memorial service held at school.

Mavhunga was described as loving and courageous.

A teacher said Mavhunga would always remain part of the school's history.

"Our hearts sunk when we saw the bruises on her face."

These were the emotional words of Tshinakaho Mukoma, a close friend of Lufuno Mavhunga's, the Limpopo school pupil, who allegedly took her own life, after being bullied and beaten.

Family, friends, classmates, and school staff all came out to pay their last respects to the 15-year-old, during an emotional memorial service held at the Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou, Limpopo on Friday. Tearful mourners delivered emotional eulogies for the teenager - among them were Tshinakaho who battled through her tribute as she detailed how her friend had been battered and bruised.

The bullying incident was captured on camera and went viral after being shared on social media. Mavhunga was repeatedly slapped in the face as she tried to block without retaliating, after being confronted by two pupils. Other peers cheered on as the other pupil beat her. Struggling to hold back her tears the friend said: "I was fuming when she cried in my lap and I couldn't do anything.

"Although we may have [had] fights sometimes, created memories, the love was always there. She is now in a better place, free from those who didn't allow her to spread her wings. Why did she leave us behind? Even though her decision may not have been a better one, she is now in a better place," Mukoma added.

Mukoma added Mavhunga was always loving and supported her friends.

Police opened an inquest docket following Mavhunga's death on Monday.

According to the police, following the incident at school, the pupil went home, locked herself in a room, and consumed pills. She died on arrival at the hospital. Speaking during the memorial, teacher Patience Tshilamulele described Mavhunga as a courageous fighter and a visionary.

"She was a child who saw [a] connection with others. Because, unlike other learners, after she [was] bullied as she did not expect, she still was not a fighting candidate." "We saw that because she never fought back to the perpetrator but chose to remain the peacekeeper."

Tshilumulele urged the department to take Life Orientation as a subject very serious. She added that Life Orientation teaches pupils a lot, including conflict management and life situations such as bullying and gender-based violence. "Lufuno is an unforgettable part of the history of Mbilwi Secondary School. Lufuno remains one of our own. May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

School Governing Body chairperson, Pastor Netshitavhe, informed mourners that processes were in place following the incident, and condemned the incident

He said the SGB was not dealing with the assault case and that it was fully being investigated by the police. Two pupils were suspended in connection with the assault, News24 reported. Limpopo education department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said a disciplinary hearing was set for next week Thursday, 22 April. The 15-year old arrested and charged for assaulting Mavhunga appeared for a preliminary inquiry on Friday.

Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the minor's case would be dealt with according to the Child Justice Act. The pupil's case was postponed to next Tuesday, 20 April, for a formal bail application. Her application would be held in-camera.

