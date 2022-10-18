1h ago

Our homes 'are stinking': Joburg residents describe pain, hardship of living without running water

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Ahmed Ahmed collecting water from a water tanker.
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • The water shortage in parts of Johannesburg is far from over.
  • Residents rely on Samaritans and tankers for water.
  • They have been without water in their homes for months now.

"If it's not flies, it's a stench coming from our homes."

These were the words of Ahmed Ahmed, 65, as he fetched water from a tanker outside the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Arriving in his blue Toyota sedan, Ahmed unloaded four empty buckets, which he quickly filled with water.

Ahmed complained that flies had invaded his and his neighbours' homes.

"For the past few months, we have seen an increasing number of flies invading our homes. Many of our properties are stinking due to the smell coming from our toilets. We are oppressed in a democratic country.

"Water is life. Without water, we are in trouble. My wife, two children and granddaughter survive on the little water we fetch daily. I spent money on petrol to drive around, looking for water trucks," Ahmed said.

READ | Joburg water crisis: No end in sight for thousands of parched households

"If it is not water shortages, it is [electricity] load shedding. We use electricity to boil the water we drink. Where is this country going? How long must we suffer until we enjoy the fruits of our votes?" Ahmed asked.

"We each use a maximum of four litres to bath. We also save that water to flush our toilet. Our home is smelling. We no longer relieve ourselves whenever nature calls.

"Our biggest fear hits when it is time to visit the toilet... we first check if there is water. If there isn't water, we plan to collect it before sitting on a toilet seat," he added. 

Ahmed said there was water in their taps late at night.

He said:

That water comes out very slowly because the demand is high. You can't even fill a 20 litre bucket with that water at night. We don't know why we don't have water.

"All I know is that I have a government that should look after its citizens. However, our government is not doing so. We need urgent help," Ahmed added.

Some affected residents rely on nearby mosques for water.

Ahmed said that, should the water shortages escalate, areas supplied by the Hursthill reservoir would be forced to live under unhygienic conditions.

READ | Water woes: Some Joburg areas critically low as Rand Water places 50% restrictions on 11 reservoirs

A few streets from the hospital, Kervin Roysten carried a black, 20 litre bucket filled with water, which he had collected from a nearby old age home.

"I was lucky today. I didn't travel a distance as usual. I saw the truck going to the old age home and quickly ran to it. Truck drivers are generous. They understand our plight. They were patient and allowed us to collect water.

Roysten said:

The only time we see water in our taps is around 02:00. Water trucks don't drive down every street. They select spots where they stop for people to collect. We walk distances carrying buckets.

Meanwhile, Joburg Water said the Commando System levels had worsened - from critically low to empty.

However, the entity claimed that Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals had adequate supplies.

The affected areas include Montgomery Park, Westbury, Greymont, Coronationville, Newlands, Northcliff, Newclare, Auckland Park, Albertville, Melville, Richmond, Parkview, Emmarentia and Greenside.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
