'Our little miracle': Newborn baby survives two life-threatening medical conditions

A two-month-old baby has survived two life-threatening medical conditions and is now finally home.

Baby Marique was born prematurely at 34 weeks gestation and spent 105 days in hospital.

She was born on 17 June by Caesarean section.

According to a statement released on behalf of Netcare Clinton Hospital in Alberton, Gauteng, baby Marique was "diagnosed with an acute life-threatening obstructive apnoea - episodes of her breathing stopping due to the collapse of the lower airway and had to be ventilated".

The girl's father, Reverend Andre Kloppers, said there were a number of times when the family was scared that they would lose her.

"So, I cannot tell you how relieved and grateful we are to have her with us today," he added.

"Some of the doctors at the hospital were deeply concerned that she wouldn't make it, and sometimes we can't believe that she did. She is a real survivor and our little miracle."

Kloppers thanked the hospital staff for giving his little one "extraordinary care".

"The doctors, nurses and other staff members there were absolutely fantastic, providing us with ongoing guidance, and showing the greatest levels of care, throughout this difficult ordeal. The care that my wife and Marique received at the hospital was world class and we are most grateful to all who were involved."

He said:

Dr Ashley Jeevarathnum, a paediatric pulmonologist who heads the Paediatric ICU at the hospital's paediatric centre of excellence, said during her stay at the hospital Marique won the hearts of doctors and staff members "who all wanted to celebrate her recovery".

According to the statement, the doctor said apnoea occurred because of obstruction and narrowing of the trachea (windpipe) due to it being so flaccid from the initial congenital malformation.

"After obtaining many opinions from South African and international experts Dr Carapinha and ear nose and throat [ENT] surgeon Dr Tim Capon elected to insert a tracheostomy, which involves creating an opening in Marique's neck in order to place a breathing tube into the windpipe."

I must say that Marique is exceptionally fortunate to have survived. I am inclined to agree with her parents that her survival is something of a miracle and we are all celebrating her recovery.

Jeevarathnum said:

Baby Marique's mother was trained on her care at home.

She was being fed through a feeding tube every three hours and sleeps with the support of oxygen.