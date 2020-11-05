1h ago

add bookmark

'Our little miracle': Newborn baby survives two life-threatening medical conditions

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Baby Marique has survived two life threatening medical conditions.
Baby Marique has survived two life threatening medical conditions.
Supplied
  • A two-month-old baby has survived two life-threatening medical conditions. 
  • The baby was born on 17 June and spent 105 days at the Netcare Clinton Hospital. 
  • Her father said the family was grateful to have her with them. 

A two-month-old baby has survived two life-threatening medical conditions and is now finally home.

Baby Marique was born prematurely at 34 weeks gestation and spent 105 days in hospital.   

She was born on 17 June by Caesarean section. 

According to a statement released on behalf of Netcare Clinton Hospital in Alberton, Gauteng, baby Marique was "diagnosed with an acute life-threatening obstructive apnoea - episodes of her breathing stopping due to the collapse of the lower airway and had to be ventilated". 

The girl's father, Reverend Andre Kloppers, said there were a number of times when the family was scared that they would lose her.

"So, I cannot tell you how relieved and grateful we are to have her with us today," he added. 

READ | 'I was told to terminate': Mom shares incredible story of miracle baby

"Some of the doctors at the hospital were deeply concerned that she wouldn't make it, and sometimes we can't believe that she did. She is a real survivor and our little miracle."

Kloppers thanked the hospital staff for giving his little one "extraordinary care".

He said:
"The doctors, nurses and other staff members there were absolutely fantastic, providing us with ongoing guidance, and showing the greatest levels of care, throughout this difficult ordeal. The care that my wife and Marique received at the hospital was world class and we are most grateful to all who were involved."

Dr Ashley Jeevarathnum, a paediatric pulmonologist who heads the Paediatric ICU at the hospital's paediatric centre of excellence, said during her stay at the hospital Marique won the hearts of doctors and staff members "who all wanted to celebrate her recovery". 

According to the statement, the doctor said apnoea occurred because of obstruction and narrowing of the trachea (windpipe) due to it being so flaccid from the initial congenital malformation.

ALSO READ | FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Emotional next chapter for mom as 'miracle baby' heads to big school

"After obtaining many opinions from South African and international experts Dr Carapinha and ear nose and throat [ENT] surgeon Dr Tim Capon elected to insert a tracheostomy, which involves creating an opening in Marique's neck in order to place a breathing tube into the windpipe."

Jeevarathnum said: 
I must say that Marique is exceptionally fortunate to have survived. I am inclined to agree with her parents that her survival is something of a miracle and we are all celebrating her recovery.

Baby Marique's mother was trained on her care at home.

She was being fed through a feeding tube every three hours and sleeps with the support of oxygen.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Miracle' premature baby, who weighed 410g at birth, celebrates her 'graduation' from hospital...
Celebrating 365 days of Hope – micro-premature baby turns 1
Durban mother faces attempted murder charge for abandoning 'miracle' baby
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgfeel goodhealth
Lottery
2 players bag R189k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
30% - 2842 votes
Joe Biden
48% - 4530 votes
I don't care
22% - 2116 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
view
ZAR/USD
15.75
(+0.63)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-0.45)
ZAR/EUR
18.61
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.46
(-0.63)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.09)
Gold
1947.63
(+2.27)
Silver
25.11
(+5.02)
Platinum
895.00
(+3.28)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+3.83)
Palladium
2377.50
(+4.71)
All Share
55225.24
(+2.92)
Top 40
50762.83
(+2.97)
Financial 15
10139.13
(+1.23)
Industrial 25
78247.73
(+3.90)
Resource 10
50695.37
(+2.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo