'Our nation is a dark space for the poor' - Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has used his Easter sermon to address the "darkness in our nation".

Makgoba condemned the vigilante attacks on migrants, the human tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal, and gender-based violence.

The archbishop warned that the worst darkness was still to come.

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has used his Easter sermon to issue a warning about a very real "darkness" that has gripped the nation.

Delivering his Easter message at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday evening, Makgoba zoomed in on the overwhelming tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal, gender-based violence, vigilante attacks on migrants from other countries, and the wars raging in parts of the world.

DEVELOPING | President Cyril Ramaphosa postpones Saudi Arabia visit to focus on KZN disaster

"It is as if we are in an evening of violence, with the worst darkness still ahead of us," he warned.

"Darkness distorts the lives of children who go to bed hungry and people who sleep in the streets of this city. Our nation is a dark space for the poor, who have been robbed by corrupt officials.

He added:

It is dark days for those who live in fear of the gangs which haunt the streets and suck young people into spirals of violence, and for learners in Gauteng and other parts of the country who are lured into eating so-called 'space cakes', which are stuffed with potentially addictive drugs.

"It is dark times for those who have lost their jobs in the pandemic, and for long-term job-seekers who have given up looking for work in despair, increasing emotional and psychological stress for individuals and families," he said.

The archbishop warned that people were only intensifying the darkness when they blamed poverty on the poor, while saying they should pull themselves together.

He warned:

We amplify darkness when we scapegoat migrants and abuse the rule of law to deal with them in a vigilante fashion.

He added: "It is a dark time for those whose lives are devastated by domestic abuse and gender-based violence."

Makgoba said that failing to do something about the violence, poverty, inequality, unjust treatment of migrants and refugees, and wars that threaten the planet's peace, could destroy our common home.

He condemned what he called the "naked aggression" perpetrated by "the world's great powers", "whether it is the United States and Britain in Iraq and Afghanistan, or Russia in Ukraine".

"When we dismiss the testimonies of others, the pain and the struggles of those consigned to the margins, when we undermine and destroy women, survivors, migrants, and the poor who long for opportunities and justice, we don't only diminish them. We confine ourselves to the darkness of the tomb and stop the dawn from breaking. We demean ourselves, and most seriously, we frustrate the resurrection. In the name of God, we cannot allow this."





