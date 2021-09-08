Our officials are trained in escorting inmates - correctional services after prisoner's shooting death

The Department of Correctional Services has said its officials are trained in escorting inmates after a 25-year-old prisoner was shot dead in the East London Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

According to department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, an investigation was underway following the shooting.

The prisoner was being cross-examined when he allegedly jumped out of the witness box, knife in hand, before he was killed.

READ | Prisoner shot dead inside East London Magistrate's Court

Warders apparently ran into the court and shot him after he attempted to attack the prosecutor with a home-made blade, according to Dispatch Live.

"Our officials are trained in escorting inmates and are fully equipped to respond in case of an emergency," said Nxumalo.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said it was unclear how the knife found its way into the court.

Kinana told News24 the prosecutor was not hurt during the incident.

"There weren't any other reports of injury on Tuesday except for the shooting of the prisoner," he said.

Nxumalo added the prisoner's identity would be released once his next-of-kin had been informed of his death.

