1h ago

add bookmark

‘Our party firmly back to winning ways’: Steenhuisen launches campaign for second term as DA leader

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Steenhuisen.
John Steenhuisen.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen has officially launched his campaign for a second term as party boss.
  • Steenhuisen launched his campaign in Cape Town, where he told supporters that the party has improved its performance since 2019.
  • The DA will elect new leaders in April next year, months before the 2024 general elections.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party is firmly back to its winning ways as he launched his bid for a second term at the helm of the official opposition.

On Saturday, Steenhuisen launched his campaign for leadership in Cape Town, where he told supporters that the party's improved its performance since 2019.

“In 2022, we have accelerated this growth, with our party now getting, on average, 7% more during the 16 by-elections we fought this year than we did in 2021. The first thing we had to do was to reaffirm our fundamental commitment to being a party for all South Africans,” Steenhuisen said.

He also said the DA of 2019 had been reduced to a weather-vane flapping in the winds of racial populism.

“Without a firm commitment to a core set of principles, the party wobbled around like a big blue jelly, alienating voters across all communities. Fortunately, those days are gone. That is because, rather than running from the review report's recommendations, we embraced its findings by taking a long, hard look at ourselves,” he said.

READ | ANC, EFF failed deal seals return of DA governance in Ekurhuleni

Delegates of the official opposition are set to elect a new leader in April next year - and, while there is no formal contestation, Steenhuisen is sparking an early start to his campaign.

He told a jovial crowd of about 200 supporters the DA has made several strides which included better policies.

“Working through a reinvigorated policy unit, the DA adopted a path-breaking new Economic Justice Policy that upholds our commitment to non-racialism while providing a clear empowerment pathway to the 35 million people trapped in desperate poverty. Drawing on the immense expertise and talent in our party, we have also adopted a raft of new policies to address the most pressing challenges in our country, including crime, housing, transport and job creation,” he said.

By 2024, Steenhuisen says, the DA will offer a more compelling suite of practical solutions to the problems faced by ordinary South Africans.

“Where once there was only blue jelly, there is now growing clear blue water between the DA and our opponents,” Steenhuisen said.

Furthermore, Steenhuisen was frank about the party’s failures in 2019 and the internal strife it faced.

“The last time I spoke to you in this room, the only stories people heard from the DA was about infighting, instability and indecision. Voters asked themselves: If the DA is so busy fighting with itself, when will they have time to fight for me? Fast forward to today, and our message to voters has grown increasingly confident and clear,” he said.

According to Steenhuisen, the party’s discipline has been restored and they are focused on issues affecting South Africans, rather than themselves.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dajohn steenhuisencape townwestern capeparty politicspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 1117 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 5021 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 11702 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.53
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.86
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,750.82
0.0%
Silver
20.95
0.0%
Palladium
1,942.32
0.0%
Platinum
981.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
87.62
-2.5%
Top 40
66,227
+0.6%
All Share
72,577
+0.6%
Resource 10
69,923
+0.1%
Industrial 25
88,014
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,033
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo