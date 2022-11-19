‘Our party firmly back to winning ways’: Steenhuisen launches campaign for second term as DA leader

DA leader John Steenhuisen has officially launched his campaign for a second term as party boss.

Steenhuisen launched his campaign in Cape Town, where he told supporters that the party has improved its performance since 2019.

The DA will elect new leaders in April next year, months before the 2024 general elections.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party is firmly back to its winning ways as he launched his bid for a second term at the helm of the official opposition.

On Saturday, Steenhuisen launched his campaign for leadership in Cape Town, where he told supporters that the party's improved its performance since 2019.

“In 2022, we have accelerated this growth, with our party now getting, on average, 7% more during the 16 by-elections we fought this year than we did in 2021. The first thing we had to do was to reaffirm our fundamental commitment to being a party for all South Africans,” Steenhuisen said.

He also said the DA of 2019 had been reduced to a weather-vane flapping in the winds of racial populism.

“Without a firm commitment to a core set of principles, the party wobbled around like a big blue jelly, alienating voters across all communities. Fortunately, those days are gone. That is because, rather than running from the review report's recommendations, we embraced its findings by taking a long, hard look at ourselves,” he said.

Delegates of the official opposition are set to elect a new leader in April next year - and, while there is no formal contestation, Steenhuisen is sparking an early start to his campaign.



He told a jovial crowd of about 200 supporters the DA has made several strides which included better policies.

“Working through a reinvigorated policy unit, the DA adopted a path-breaking new Economic Justice Policy that upholds our commitment to non-racialism while providing a clear empowerment pathway to the 35 million people trapped in desperate poverty. Drawing on the immense expertise and talent in our party, we have also adopted a raft of new policies to address the most pressing challenges in our country, including crime, housing, transport and job creation,” he said.

By 2024, Steenhuisen says, the DA will offer a more compelling suite of practical solutions to the problems faced by ordinary South Africans.

“Where once there was only blue jelly, there is now growing clear blue water between the DA and our opponents,” Steenhuisen said.

Furthermore, Steenhuisen was frank about the party’s failures in 2019 and the internal strife it faced.

“The last time I spoke to you in this room, the only stories people heard from the DA was about infighting, instability and indecision. Voters asked themselves: If the DA is so busy fighting with itself, when will they have time to fight for me? Fast forward to today, and our message to voters has grown increasingly confident and clear,” he said.

According to Steenhuisen, the party’s discipline has been restored and they are focused on issues affecting South Africans, rather than themselves.



