'Our son was loved and he gave love in return': Parents confirm death of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

AKA's parents Tony and Lynn Forbes have confirmed the rapper's death.

He was gunned down, along with another man, while standing on a pavement shortly after 22:00.

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a double murder.

The parents of well-known rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes have expressed their "extreme sadness" at the loss of their son.



Tony and Lynn Forbes are waiting for further details from Durban police.

"Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days," they said in a statement sent to News24.

READ | Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes killed in Durban nightclub shooting



"To many, he was AKA, SUPERMEGA, BHOVA and many other names," they said. But to them, he was Kiernan Jarryd Forbes - a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, and most importantly, a father to his daughter Kairo.

"We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord," the parents added. AKA was shot dead - along with another man - at a popular night spot in Florida Road, Durban about two hours before midnight. According to a first responder who spoke on condition of anonymity, Forbes was shot while standing on a pavement shortly after 22:00.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said resuscitation efforts at the scene were unsuccessful.

Forbes was supposed to perform in the city on Friday night. There were jovial scenes earlier in the evening in footage posted on Instagram as the rapper made a toast at a full table of friends.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda previously confirmed that a "well-known rapper" had been gunned down in Florida Road, Durban on Friday just after 22:00. Police are investigating a double murder.



