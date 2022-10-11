Ousted DA Joburg MMCs give update on state of the City before ANC took over

Former DA Johannesburg mayoral committee members have updated residents on the work they did before the new multiparty government took office.

The party believes there will now be a decline in services in Johannesburg.

Former Environment, Infrastructure and Services Department MMC Michael Sun spoke about water infrastructure in the city.

Instead of being in council to see new City of Johannesburg MMCs being sworn in on Monday, members of the DA coalition who were ousted with former mayor Mpho Phalatse held their own press briefing.

The former MMCs each gave a brief overview of the state in which they had left the City, saying this was so residents could have a record of what they believe will be a decline in services with the new ANC-led mayoral committee.

Former Environment, Infrastructure and Services MMC Michael Sun spoke about various issues involving the portfolio, concluding with water infrastructure.

"In this space, I came across pipes that were over 100 years old. Just illustrating the level of neglect, we had begun the work of signing off on new bulk infrastructure, having unveiled the 15-megalitre concrete reservoir in Lenasia."

He said his office was working with Joburg Water to finalise the work required.

The projects initiated include: The asbestos pipe replacement programme in the Greater Fourways area;

Breaking ground on the new Wastewater Treatment Works in Lanseria;

Upgrade and refurbishment of Northern Works;

Expedited rollout of the backfilling and reinstatement project;

Works on the East Rand, Bluehills, Brixton Towers, Woodmead, Linbro Park, Carlswald and Halfway House reservoirs; and

R136 million on a sewer pipe replacement programme.





He said the multiparty government had allocated R1.2 billion in capital expenditure and R1.6 billion in operational expenditure to support the repair and rebuilding of infrastructure.

"One can only imagine where this money will now be channelled towards. And the thought that this multiparty government could succeed and deliver a better life to Joburgers probably scared the ANC. They have only succeeded in stripping the city bare. Forcing them to rush through an illegal change of government that we will now overturn."

Today I am briefing the media on the unjustified obstruction, of the good work done by the multi-party government under my leadership. #HandsoffJoburg pic.twitter.com/Dfkc3ltznf — Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) October 10, 2022

The DA believes that the vote of no confidence in former executive mayor Phalatse was done illegally and is challenging the decision and its consequences in court. The case is set for the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 18 October.



Phalatse said the party's objections to the new government had nothing to do with getting back into the leadership position, but was "about the rule of law".

"Whether we go back into government is one issue, but our removal from government and the preceding events were illegal. Therefore, as legislators who swore to 'obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic of South Africa', it would be wrong of us to simply 'let this go' on that basis alone."

Meanwhile, after being sworn in as the new infrastructure MMC on Monday morning, Mpho Sesedinyane said he would tackle the water challenges in the city by sitting down with Johannesburg Water to understand the issues.

"We need to meet [with Johannesburg Water] so we can see what immediate solutions we can make and what we can do in the longer term.

"Residents need to give me a little bit of time so I can ultimately come up with a solution."



