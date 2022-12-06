OUTA refers criminal complaint against David Mabuza to NPA's Investigating Directorate

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has referred a criminal case against Deputy President David Mabuza to the Investigating Directorate of the NPA.

OUTA has named Mabuza among 13 people and two businesses as suspects in criminal networks.

It says it wants them to be charged with contravening Section 2(1) of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has referred a criminal case against Deputy President David Mabuza to the Investigating Directorate (ID) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and wants him to face charges relating to alleged crimes committed through criminal syndicates.

The OUTA referral names Mabuza among 13 people and two businesses as suspects in criminal networks, including a "land claims scam" and the killing of wildlife.

The organisation alleged that Mabuza committed the crimes in Badplaas, Mpumalanga, while he was an MEC in the mid to late 2000s.

OUTA said it wanted the people and businesses it named to be charged under the umbrella offence of contravening Section 2(1) of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The allegations include obtaining beneficial control of land and selling it at inflated prices to the land claims commission in Mpumalanga.

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage said:

The land restitution scam involved buying up farms and acting as middlemen masquerading as farm owners, selling the farms at vastly inflated profits to the Mpumalanga Regional Land Claims Commission. [They] claimed the costs from the national Department of Land Affairs, supposedly for communities of thousands of land 'claimants', even though no legal claims were registered for those farms.

He added that some of the "claimants" had not benefitted from the claims despite the number of applications exceeding the population size.



Duvenage said wildlife was killed through the sale of hunting permits "to the highest bidder".

"The Fund ran a bank account outside the controls of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) with no oversight. Wildlife Protection Services (WPS) employees decided which animals were problem animals, issued hunting permits to the highest bidder, and paid the proceeds into the Fund," said Duvenage.

Mabuza's spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, referred News24's question to the deputy president's advisor, General Mulangi Mphego, while ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka referred requests for comment to the NPA.



Their responses will be added once received.



