28m ago

add bookmark

OUTA refers criminal complaint against David Mabuza to NPA's Investigating Directorate

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President David Mabuza
Deputy President David Mabuza
PHOTO: Brenton Geach, Gallo Images
  • The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has referred a criminal case against Deputy President David Mabuza to the Investigating Directorate of the NPA.
  • OUTA has named Mabuza among 13 people and two businesses as suspects in criminal networks.
  • It says it wants them to be charged with contravening Section 2(1) of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has referred a criminal case against Deputy President David Mabuza to the Investigating Directorate (ID) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and wants him to face charges relating to alleged crimes committed through criminal syndicates.

The OUTA referral names Mabuza among 13 people and two businesses as suspects in criminal networks, including a "land claims scam" and the killing of wildlife.

The organisation alleged that Mabuza committed the crimes in Badplaas, Mpumalanga, while he was an MEC in the mid to late 2000s.

READ | Mabuza on state capture: 'All of us, one day, are going to explain ourselves'

OUTA said it wanted the people and businesses it named to be charged under the umbrella offence of contravening Section 2(1) of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The allegations include obtaining beneficial control of land and selling it at inflated prices to the land claims commission in Mpumalanga.

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage said:

The land restitution scam involved buying up farms and acting as middlemen masquerading as farm owners, selling the farms at vastly inflated profits to the Mpumalanga Regional Land Claims Commission. [They] claimed the costs from the national Department of Land Affairs, supposedly for communities of thousands of land 'claimants', even though no legal claims were registered for those farms.

He added that some of the "claimants" had not benefitted from the claims despite the number of applications exceeding the population size.

Duvenage said wildlife was killed through the sale of hunting permits "to the highest bidder".

"The Fund ran a bank account outside the controls of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) with no oversight. Wildlife Protection Services (WPS) employees decided which animals were problem animals, issued hunting permits to the highest bidder, and paid the proceeds into the Fund," said Duvenage.

Mabuza's spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, referred News24's question to the deputy president's advisor, General Mulangi Mphego, while ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka referred requests for comment to the NPA.

Their responses will be added once received.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
outadavid mabuzambombelampumalangacorruptioncrimecrime and courtspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
22% - 1809 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 2410 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 3863 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.44
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.26
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.29
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,770.36
+0.1%
Silver
22.34
+0.4%
Palladium
1,890.00
+0.7%
Platinum
997.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
82.68
-3.5%
Top 40
68,606
+0.1%
All Share
74,778
+0.1%
Resource 10
74,329
-0.6%
Industrial 25
91,729
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,722
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into...

3h ago

More than 200 000 lights go display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins from gold at Turkey international...

3h ago

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins from gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22339.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo