Outgoing SANDF General Solly Shoke vows to fight budget cuts even after stepping down

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
  • Outgoing SANDF General has vowed to fight military budgets from being cut.
  • Shoke served in the SANDF for more than two decades.
  • President, Cyril Ramaphosa made an appearance to witness Shoke's farewell during a change of command to SANDF to Lieutenant-General Rhudzani Maphwanya.

The longest serving outgoing chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), General Solly Shoke, has raised concerns about the continuous SANDF budget cuts.

He said it was important that South Africans began to acknowledge the SANDF for the hard work they did. News24 previously reported that the SANDF was under "extreme stress" amid budget constraints which could see R15-billion being cut over the next three years.

Shoke's remarks came after he bid farewell to the SANDF, after more than twenty years of service.

On Friday, Shoke addressed the SANDF and other senior dignitaries at the Pretoria military sports ground in Thaba Tshwane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was there to witness Shoke's farewell during a change of command from General Shoke to SANDF to Lieutenant-General Rhudzani Maphwanya.

PICS | SANDF's Air Assault Unit in Makhanda is in a mess and endangers locals

Shoke said he never thought he’d be at the helm of the defence force post-apartheid and having to accomplish a lot with the SANDF by protecting the country during his tenure.

He said it was high time the SANDF was recognised for paying their dues by protecting South Africans.

He said:

We’ll appreciate that our people begin to say thank you. And showing the thank you by also motivating for our budgets not to be cut.

He said the fight against planned SANDF budget cuts would continue, alluding to the fact that it showed less appreciation by the hard work the SANDF carried out to protect the country.

Shoke however thanked the corporation of South Africa and Cuba. He said Cubans have helped the country save up billions of rand and that it was contrary to the narrative that was being told by the media.

This despite it being known that the Cubans had been paid R1 billion by the department of defence and military veterans over the past six years while under "extreme stress".

Media

“I’m sure the incoming chief will invite our media to go and personally see some of the assets that we’ve recovered. Had it not been for our cooperation with the Cubans, I’m sure we would’ve lost those capabilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shoke commended those who played a role in his life and protected him while being chief of the SANDF.

The outgoing general extended his gratitude to thank, the former president, Jacob Zuma, and President, Cyril Ramaphosa for the confidence and trust that they had in him.

“That gave me strength and courage to be able to do my work fully knowing that those that lead you have confidence and trust in you. Mr. President, I must say, I’ll be forever grateful. For this opportunity that you’ve afforded me god bless,” he said.

Shoke said although he deferred at times with the minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, they still found common ground to work together.

“Our differences were towards one direction and not in the opposite direction. We differed in how we could best execute a task, that has been given to us not going different ways. So for that my minister I’d like to say you made the battle of command easier for me,” Shoke said.

Shoke said due to ordinary men and women in uniform [military soldiers] who were on the sharp end of executing tasks they were given under difficult conditions - they were the reason why the SANDF was a force to be reckoned with. 

“I must say that I stand before this parade to say I’m proud of you. You make this defence force tick, even at the height of coronavirus, you were at the forefront fully knowing that you might catch the virus and infect our family. But for the love of your country and you people, you committed to executing the duties that were given to us by our Commander in Chief,” he said.

