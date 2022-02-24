1h ago

Outstanding report leads to delay in sentencing of law enforcement officer who killed cop

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Nobesuthu Sigcu and Mava Magoda are seen after Morné Horn was found guilty of murder.
Jenni Evans, News24
  • The Cape Town law enforcement officer who killed two people has to wait until next month for sentencing.
  • Morné Horn was found guilty of murdering an undercover cop making a drug bust, and a man living on the street.
  • Sentencing was postponed because the probation officer's report was not ready yet.

The Cape Town law enforcement officer who was found guilty of murdering an undercover cop, and the man the police officer was chasing, has to wait until next month to hear what sentence he will get.

Morné Horn was found guilty of the murders of plain-clothed officer Thandimfundo Sigcu and a man known by the street names Bongani Jack or Tyson in the Cape Town CBD on 7 January 2020. Sigcu was busy arresting the man on a drug-related matter when they were killed.

Sigcu was shot in the chest, hand and elbow, and the second man was shot in the head.

Sigcu died on the scene, while the second man died later in hospital.

Sigcu was stationed at the Cape Town Central police station and was chasing two people in the CBD when Horn and his colleague, Lubabalo Blom, spotted a commotion near Standard Bank in Heerengracht.

Sigcu tripped and punched Jack and had him on the ground when the law enforcement officers arrived.

Horn said Sigcu had pointed a gun at him, but witnesses said that, although they saw a gun under Sigcu's T-shirt, he did not draw it.

In handing down judgment in the Western Cape High Court, Judge Matthew Francis rejected Horn's defence that he thought his life had been in danger, saying he was trained to only use his gun as a last resort.

He found that Horn also lied about what had happened at first.

The matter was postponed to 11 March for the probation officer's report to be prepared, and for argument. Horn is out on bail.

