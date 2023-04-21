Over 3 000 charges set out as Modack and co-accused officially off to High Court

The enormous case against Cape Town businessman Nafiz Modack and his alleged associates was moved to the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

This means defence lawyers and the State will start preparing for the trial.

Modack was arrested on 29 April 2021 and maintains the charges he faces are a stitch-up by corrupt cops.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the first pre-trial appearance is set for 5 May this year.

Modack and his co-accused in a separate alleged VAT fraud case will also appear for pre-trial arrangements on the same day.

He will also go to Gauteng soon to appear in a case involving alleged gun licence fraud.

Modack was arrested on 29 April 2021 concerning the murder of Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear, who was assassinated outside his house in Bishop Lavis on 18 September 2020.

Kinnear was among a group of police officers investigating Modack.

Since then, the Hawks have brought the total number of people arrested in a broader alleged racketeering case to 15.

The indictment contains 3 156 offences the State says were committed under the umbrella of an alleged racketeering enterprise run by Modack.

There is also some crossover in the VAT fraud case with Modack and his brother Yaseen standing trial.

In the VAT fraud case, there are 711 charges involving R46 million alleged to have been extracted from the SA Revenue Service (SARS).

Between June 2011 and 2015, the group allegedly ran a scam involving false invoices and paperwork to substantiate claims made to SARS.

Modack is charged with tax practitioner Faried van der Schyff, his mom Ruwaida, brother Yaseen, Bashier Syce, Nadia Sait, Dominique McLachlan, Kulsum van der Schyff, and Layla Bedderson.

He has repeatedly claimed that the charges against him are a stitch-up by "crooked" cops.



